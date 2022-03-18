EXPLAINER: Driver in Texas crash was 13; is that legal?

From the logging roads of the Pacific Northwest to the farm nation of the Great Plains and past, it isn’t unusual for individuals in rural components of the U.S. to study to drive after they’re younger, generally even earlier than they attain their teenagers.

But the information {that a} 13-year-old was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that blew a tire and struck a van on a darkish, two-lane street in West Texas on Tuesday evening, killing nine people — together with six members of a New Mexico faculty’s golf groups and their coach — put a renewed give attention to the follow.

At a news conference in Odessa, Texas, on Thursday, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg mentioned the hazards of underage driving put it on the company’s “most-wanted list.”

Along with drunk and distracted driving, Landsberg mentioned “youthful driving” and extreme velocity on rural roads are among the many issues that make freeway driving essentially the most harmful type of transit within the United States.

“Every two days we are killing the equivalent of a Boeing 737 crashing,” he mentioned, referring to freeway fatalities from a number of causes. “It’s long overdue that we start to do something about it.”

LEGAL DRIVING AGE VARIES BY STATE

Cash Hogen, a 60-year-old who runs a kitchen and ironmongery store in Pierre, South Dakota, recalled studying to drive a Ford Bronco “as soon as my feet hit the pedals” – in all probability round age 10. He’d drive the two-track roads throughout his household’s ranch in western South Dakota to restore barbed-wire fences or for different duties.

But his father all the time harassed security round automobiles and advised tales of horrific tragedies to drive dwelling the hazard.

“Under no circumstances would I be out on a public road without my learner’s permit,” he mentioned.

While it is authorized for individuals of any age to drive on personal property, akin to farms or ranches, public roads the place others are in danger is one other matter, mentioned William Van Tassel, the supervisor of driver coaching packages for AAA’s nationwide workplace.

Every U.S. state has some kind of graduated driver’s licensing program, by which teenagers as younger as 14 can start taking driver’s training courses or start driving with an teacher or guardian, he mentioned. Eventually they achieve extra independence, being allowed to drive on their very own or at evening, till they’ve full privileges.

“Certainly in rural areas there’s a general trend of lower minimum driving ages,” Van Tassel mentioned. “We see a lot of teen drivers have driving experience by the time they come to a formal driver’s education course because they’ve been driving trucks or tractors or other vehicles on the farm. But when it comes to public roads, the laws are pretty clear: You can’t be out there until you’re legally eligible.”

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration knowledge, there have been 47 deadly crashes and 1,057 harm crashes in 2020 involving drivers 13 or youthful.

In 2019, the fatality price per 100 million car miles traveled was 1.9 instances increased in rural areas than in city areas.

PERMIAN BASIN SEES HEAVY TRAFFIC ON RURAL ROADS

The reason for Tuesday’s crash in Andrews County, Texas, close to the New Mexico border, wasn’t clear, however federal authorities mentioned Thursday that the 13-year-old was driving a Dodge pickup on a street with a 75 mph velocity restrict when its entrance left tire, a spare, blew out.

The truck veered throughout the middle line into an oncoming transit van carrying the golf workforce from the University of the Southwest, in Hobbs, New Mexico. The boy and a person within the truck with him had been killed, along with members of the golf teams and their coach.

While the realm is rural, the encircling oil fields of the Permian Basin that crosses from West Texas into New Mexico imply the site visitors might be something however, native residents mentioned.

Gib Stevens, 57, of Hobbs, leads trucking operations for an oilfield servicing firm. He mentioned he himself began driving vehicles at age 12 on dairy farms and quiet farm roads, however he mentioned the street the place the accident occurred was clearly unsafe.

“For a 13-year-old to be driving that road, that was dumb,” Stevens mentioned. “These roads are all oil traffic.”

‘WORST CASE SCENARIO’ IN TEXAS CRASH

In Texas, one have to be 14 to start classroom instruction for a learner’s license and 15 to obtain that provisional license to drive with an teacher or licensed grownup within the car. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor mentioned it might be unlawful for a 13-year-old to drive on public roads.

Van Tassel famous that the crash concerned a number of danger elements apart from the youth of the driving force: It occurred at evening and on a street with a excessive velocity restrict when the spare blew.

Further, teenage boys are considered one of “the most dangerous segments” of the driving inhabitants throughout the nation, mentioned Cathy Chase, president of the Washington, D.C.-based Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

“This is a worst case scenario, on top of a worst case scenario, on top of a worst case scenario,” Chase mentioned.

Johnson reported from Seattle. AP writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas and Cedar Attanasio in Hobbs, New Mexico, contributed.