Explainer: The Catholic Church’s fraught relationship with the Nicaraguan government

MEXICO CITY (AP)—Earlier this month Nicaragua shuttered seven radio stations belonging to the Catholic Church and launched an investigation into the bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, accusing him of inciting violent actors “to carry out acts of hate against the population.”

This will not be the primary time President Daniel Ortega has moved aggressively to silence critics of his administration. In 2018 the federal government raided the headquarters of the newspaper Confidencial, led by journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, who is taken into account one of the vital outstanding critics of Ortega. Then, all through 2021, authorities arrested seven potential presidential candidates for that yr’s November elections.

Here’s a take a look at the fraught relationship between the church and the federal government amid a political standoff that’s now in its fifth yr, endlessly.

Who is Daniel Ortega?

Ortega, 76, is a former guerrilla with the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front who helped overthrow dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979 and first served as president from 1985 till he left workplace in 1990 after being voted out.

He misplaced three extra elections after that earlier than returning to energy in 2007. He received a fourth consecutive time period within the 2021 poll, which is broadly discredited since he confronted no actual opposition.

Ortega’s opponents frequently examine him to Somoza for his authoritarian tendencies, and in addition accuse him of dynastic ambitions. His spouse, Rosario Murillo, is his highly effective vice chairman.

Under Ortega, Nicaragua has cultivated sturdy ties to allies Cuba and Venezuela, two staunch foes of the U.S. authorities.

How did the unrest start?

A social safety reform in 2018 triggered large protests backed by businesspeople, Catholic leaders and different sectors. The authorities’s response was a crackdown by safety forces and allied civilian militias during which at the very least 355 folks have been killed, about 2,000 harm and 1,600 jailed, in accordance with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

Political stability has by no means absolutely returned.

Months earlier than final yr’s vote, a ballot discovered that help for 5 opposition candidates put Ortega’s re-election in actual doubt. Within weeks all 5 have been arrested, together with two different potential candidates. Authorities accused them of accountability for the 2018 unrest, saying it was tantamount to a “terrorist coup” try purportedly backed by Washington.

“Ortega decided to suppress any possibility of losing. … And that meant arresting everyone,” political analyst Oscar Rene Vargas instructed The Associated Press again then.

What position has the church performed?

Nicaragua is predominantly Catholic, and the church was near the Somozas from the Nineteen Thirties till the Seventies, when it distanced itself from politics after many abuses have been attributed to the dictatorship. The church initially supported the Sandinistas after Somoza’s ouster, however that relationship frayed over time on account of ideological variations. Under Ortega, Catholic leaders have usually backed the nation’s conservative elite.

When the protests first erupted, Ortega requested the church to function mediator in peace talks, although they finally failed.

The Nicaraguan church has been notably sympathetic towards the protesters and their trigger. In April 2018, Managua’s cathedral sheltered pupil demonstrators and was a spot for accumulating meals and cash to help them.

Figures akin to Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and Managua Auxiliary Bishop Silvio Báez have been outspoken in rejecting violence. Brenes known as the demonstrations justified, and Báez rejected any political resolution that will hurt the folks. Báez left the nation in 2019 on the Vatican’s request, a switch that was lamented by the opposition and celebrated by the ruling Sandinistas.

In March the papal nuncio in Managua, Monsignor Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, who participated as a mediator and lobbied for the discharge of jailed authorities opponents, was pressured by Ortega’s administration to depart the nation in what the Vatican known as an “unjustified decision.”

Ortega has accused some bishops of being a part of a plot to overthrow him and known as them “terrorists.”

What concerning the newest church-state battle?

The church radio stations have been shuttered by the federal government Aug. 1, and police investigating Álvarez, the Matagalpa bishop, accused him of “organizing violent groups.”

Álvarez has known as for profound electoral reform to “effectively achieve the democratization of the country” and in addition demanded the discharge of some 190 folks he considers political prisoners. Last month he staged a quick in protest of what he known as persecution towards him.

Since Aug. 3, authorities have confined Álvarez to the episcopal complicated the place he lives. After six days with out making public statements, he reappeared Thursday in a dwell social media broadcast at a Mass, accompanied by six monks and 4 lay people who find themselves additionally unable to depart the complicated.

The Archdiocese of Managua has expressed help for Álvarez. The convention of Latin American Catholic bishops decried what it known as a “siege” of monks and bishops, the expulsion of members of spiritual communities and “constant harassment” focusing on the Nicaraguan folks and church.

On Saturday, a whole lot of Nicaraguans attended a Mass underneath a heavy police presence after the federal government prohibited a non secular procession in Managua.

Church leaders introduced a day earlier that the National Police had banned the deliberate procession for Our Lady of Fatima for causes of “internal security.” Instead, the church known as the devoted to come back peacefully to the cathedral.

Has there been any response from the Vatican?

For virtually two weeks, the Vatican was publicly silent concerning the investigation of Álvarez. The silence drew criticism from some Latin American human rights activists and intellectuals.

On Friday, Monsignor Juan Antonio Cruz, the Vatican’s everlasting observer to the Organization of American States, expressed concern concerning the scenario and requested each events to “seek ways of understanding.”

Cruz’s remarks got here throughout a particular session of OAS during which its Permanent Council accepted a decision condemning Ortega’s authorities for the “harassment” and “arbitrary restrictions imposed on religious organizations and those that criticize the government.”

Cruz stated the Holy See needs to “collaborate with those who are committed to dialogue as an indispensable instrument of democracy and guarantor of a more humane and fraternal civilization.”

Associated Press writers Nicole Winfield on the Vatican and Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.