Explainer: What is behind Turkey’s Syria incursion threats?

In northern Syria, residents are bracing for a brand new battle. With the world’s consideration targeted on the battle in Ukraine, Turkey’s chief says he’s planning a serious navy operation to push again Syrian Kurdish fighters and create a protracted sought-after buffer zone within the border space.

Tensions are excessive. Hardly a day passes by with out an change of fireplace and shelling between the US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, and Turkish forces and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition gunmen.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Analysts say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is benefiting from the battle in Ukraine to push his personal objectives in neighboring Syria — even utilizing Turkey’s capability as a NATO member to veto alliance membership by Finland and Sweden as potential leverage.

But a serious incursion by Ankara comes with dangers and problems, threatening to upset Turkey’s ties with each the United States and Russia. It additionally dangers creating a brand new wave of displacement in a war-ravaged area the place ISIS terrorist group nonetheless lurks within the shadows.

Here’s a take a look at the state of affairs on the bottom and among the key points:

Turkish ambitions

Erdogan final month outlined plans to renew Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometer (19 mile) deep buffer zone in Syria, alongside its southern border via a cross-border incursion towards US-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters. Erdogan needed to create that zone in 2019 however a navy operation fell wanting reaching it.

“We’ll come down on them suddenly one night. And we must,” Erdogan mentioned, with out giving a particular timeline.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched three main operations inside Syria, concentrating on Syria’s essential Kurdish militia — the People’s Protection Units or YPG — which Turkey considers to be a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The PKK has for many years waged an insurgency inside Turkey towards the federal government in Ankara.

The YPG, nevertheless, kinds the spine of US-led forces within the battle towards ISIS and has been a confirmed prime US ally in Syria.

Turkey, via the three earlier navy operations in Syria, already has management over a big chunk of Syrian territory, together with the cities of Afrin, Tel Abyad and Jarablus. Ankara plans to construct hundreds of housing models in these areas, to make sure what it says would be the “voluntary return” of 1 million out of the three.7 million Syrian refugees presently in Turkey.

Erdogan mentioned Wednesday that Turkish troops now intention to take new areas, together with the cities of Tel Rifaat and Manbij, which sits on a serious intersection of roads on Syria’s west-east freeway referred to as the M4. Turkey says the Syrian Kurdish fighters use Tel Rifaat as a base to assault areas held by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters.

There have been additionally stories that Turkish troops may enter the strategic border city of Kobani, the place the US navy and Kurdish fighters first united to defeat ISIS in 2015. The city holds highly effective symbolism for Syrian Kurds and their ambitions of self-rule on this a part of Syria.

A Russian military car takes half in a patrol of members of the Syrian Kurdish Asayish inner safety forces and Russian navy police within the city of Darbasiyah in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province alongside the Syria-Turkey border on October 30, 2019. (AFP)

Why now?

Analysts say Erdogan seemingly sees a confluence of circumstances, each worldwide and home, that make an operation in Syria well timed. The Russians are preoccupied with the battle in Ukraine, and the Americans want Erdogan to drop his objections to the growth of NATO to incorporate Finland and Sweden.

“They (Turks) sense an opportunity to try and get concessions from the West,” mentioned Aaron Stein, head of analysis on the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia.

A Syria offensive is also used to rally Turkish nationalist voters at a time when their economy is in decline, with inflation running at 73.5 percent. Turkey is about to carry presidential and parliamentary elections subsequent yr, and former incursions into Syria to drive out the YPG have bolstered help for Erdogan in previous balloting.

So far, there are not any indicators of mobilization pointing to an imminent invasion, though the Turkish navy could possibly be referred to as upon pretty rapidly. Syrian Kurdish fighters, nevertheless, say they’re taking Turkey’s newest menace severely and have been making ready for a attainable assault.

They warn that an incursion would have an effect on their ongoing battle towards ISIS and their capability to guard prisons in northern Syria the place hundreds of extremists, lots of them international nationals, have been locked up since ISIS was defeated territorially three years in the past.

Turkey’s US and Russia ties

A big-scale navy operation carries excessive dangers and is more likely to anger each the US and Russia, who even have a navy presence in northern Syria.

Turkey and Russia help rival sides in Syria’s 11-year battle however have been intently coordinating within the nation’s north. While Russia has not formally commented, it has in latest days despatched fighter jets and helicopter gunships to a base near the border with Turkey, in response to Syrian opposition activists.

As one in all Damascus’ closest allies, Russia’s position in Syria has been paramount in turning the tide of the battle in Syria — which began amid Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 — in favor of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The Syrian opposition fighters have been relegated to an enclave within the northwest and Turkey’s sphere of affect.

But with Moscow targeted on Ukraine, it’s unlikely Vladimir Putin will stand in Erdogan’s approach over what is actually only a strip of land alongside Turkey’s southern border.

Washington has made clear its opposition to a Turkish navy incursion, saying it could put in danger hard-won positive factors within the marketing campaign towards ISIS.

“We recognize Turkey’s legitimate security concerns on its border. But again, we are concerned that any new offensive would further undermine regional stability,” mentioned State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Stein, the analyst, mentioned any operation could be difficult due to Russian presence in each potential hotspots, Kobani and Tel Rifaat.

Whether an operation takes place boils all the way down to the query on how far Erdogan is ready to go in Syria, notably in and across the Kobani space — and whether or not he could be unchallenged by Moscow and Washington.

“How much risk does he want to take? The evidence that we have is that he takes a lot of risk,” Stein mentioned.

Read extra:

Russia urges Turkey to ‘refrain from actions’ which could escalate tensions in Syria

Turkey proxies weaponizing water in northern Syria: Report

Turkey begins joint patrols with Russia in northern Syria