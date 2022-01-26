Explainer: What’s known about ‘stealth’ version of omicron?

Scientists and well being officers world wide are protecting their eyes on a descendant of the omicron variant that has been present in not less than 40 international locations, together with the US.

This model of the coronavirus, which scientists name BA.2, is broadly thought of stealthier than the unique model of omicron as a result of explicit genetic traits make it considerably more durable to detect. Some scientists fear it may be extra contagious.

But they are saying there’s lots they nonetheless don’t learn about it, together with whether or not it evades vaccines higher or causes extra extreme illness.

WHERE HAS IT SPREAD?

Since mid-November, greater than three dozen international locations have uploaded almost 15,000 genetic sequences of BA.2 to GISAID, a worldwide platform for sharing coronavirus information. As of Tuesday morning, 96 of these sequenced circumstances got here from the U.S.

“Thus far, we haven’t seen it start to gain ground” within the US, mentioned Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas, which has recognized three circumstances of BA.2.

The mutant seems way more widespread in Asia and Europe. In Denmark, it made up 45 p.c of all COVID-19 circumstances in mid-January, up from 20 p.c two weeks earlier, based on Statens Serum Institut, which falls beneath the Danish Ministry of Health.

WHAT’S KNOWN ABOUT THIS VERSION OF THE VIRUS?

BA.2 has numerous mutations. About 20 of them within the spike protein that studs the surface of the virus are shared with the unique omicron. But it additionally has extra genetic adjustments not seen within the preliminary model.

It’s unclear how important these mutations are, particularly in a inhabitants that has encountered the unique omicron, mentioned Dr. Jeremy Luban, a virologist on the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

For now, the unique model, generally known as BA.1, and BA.2 are thought of subsets of omicron. But international well being leaders might give it its personal Greek letter title whether it is deemed a globally important “variant of concern.”

The fast unfold of BA.2 in some locations raises considerations it might take off.

“We have some indications that it just may be as contagious or perhaps slightly more contagious than (original) omicron since it’s able to compete with it in some areas,” Long mentioned. “But we don’t necessarily know why that is.”

An preliminary evaluation by scientists in Denmark exhibits no variations in hospitalizations for BA.2 in contrast with the unique omicron. Scientists there are nonetheless trying into this model’s infectiousness and the way nicely present vaccines work towards it. It’s additionally unclear how nicely therapies will work towards it.

Doctors additionally don’t but know for positive if somebody who’s already had COVID-19 attributable to omicron will be sickened once more by BA.2. But they’re hopeful, particularly {that a} prior omicron an infection may reduce the severity of illness if somebody later contracts BA.2.

The two variations of omicron have sufficient in widespread that it’s potential that an infection with the unique mutant “will give you cross-protection against BA.2,” mentioned Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, an infectious ailments professional at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Scientists might be conducting exams to see if antibodies from an an infection with the unique omicron “are able to neutralize BA.2 in the laboratory and then extrapolate from there,” he mentioned.

HOW CONCERNED ARE HEALTH AGENCIES?

The World Health Organization classifies omicron total as a variant of concern, its most severe designation of a coronavirus mutant, however it doesn’t single out BA.2 with a designation of its personal. Given its rise in some international locations, nevertheless, the company says investigations of BA.2 “should be prioritized.”

The UK Health Security Agency, in the meantime, has designated BA.2 a “variant under investigation,” citing the rising numbers discovered within the UK and internationally. Still, the unique model of omicron stays dominant within the UK.

WHY IS IT HARDER TO DETECT?

The authentic model of omicron had particular genetic options that allowed well being officers to quickly differentiate it from delta utilizing a sure PCR check due to what’s generally known as “S gene target failure.”

BA.2 doesn’t have this similar genetic quirk. So on the check, Long mentioned, BA.2 appears to be like like delta.

“It’s not that the test doesn’t detect it; it’s just that it doesn’t look like omicron,” he mentioned. “Don’t get the impression that ‘stealth omicron’ means we can’t detect it. All of our PCR tests can still detect it.”

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO TO PROTECT YOURSELF?

Doctors advise the identical precautions they’ve all alongside: Get vaccinated and observe public well being steerage about sporting masks, avoiding crowds and staying residence while you’re sick.

“The vaccines are still providing good defense against severe disease, hospitalization and death,” Long mentioned. “Even if you’ve had COVID 19 before — you’ve had a natural infection — the protection from the vaccine is still stronger, longer lasting and actually … does well for people who’ve been previously infected.”

The newest model is one other reminder that the pandemic hasn’t ended.

“We all wish that it was over,” Long mentioned, “but until we get the world vaccinated, we’re going to be at risk of having new variants emerge.”

