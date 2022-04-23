Explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria kills dozens of workers

An explosion at an unlawful oil refining depot in Nigeria’s Rivers state killed greater than 100 individuals in a single day, a neighborhood authorities official and the NGO Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC) stated on Saturday.

“The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition,” the state commissioner for petroleum assets, Goodluck Opiah, stated.

Unemployment and poverty within the Niger Delta have made unlawful crude refining a pretty enterprise however with lethal penalties. Crude oil is tapped from a maze of pipelines owned by main oil corporations and refined into merchandise in makeshift tanks.

The hazardous course of has led to many deadly accidents and has polluted a area already blighted by oil spills in farmland, creeks and lagoons.

Reuters