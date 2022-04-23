Explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria kills over 100

An explosion at an unlawful oil refining depot in Nigeria’s Rivers state killed over 100 individuals in a single day, an area authorities official and the NGO Youths and Environmental Advocacy Center (YEAC) mentioned on Saturday.

“The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition,” the state commissioner for petroleum assets, Goodluck Opiah, mentioned.

The speedy explanation for the explosion and the extent of the deaths, accidents and injury are being investigated, mentioned Declan Emelumba, Imo State Commissioner for Information.

“A lot of people died. The people who died are all illegal operators,” mentioned Michael Abattam, spokesman of the Imo State Police Command.

The Imo state authorities can also be in search of the proprietor of the refinery the place the explosion occurred and have declared him a needed particular person, an official mentioned.

Illegal refineries are frequent in Nigeria the place shady enterprise operators usually keep away from rules and taxes by establishing refineries in distant areas, out of sight of authorities.

The apply is so widespread that’s it affecting Nigeria’s crude oil manufacturing, within the oil-rich Niger Delta area.

It has additionally led to many deadly accidents and has polluted a area already blighted by oil spills in farmland, creeks and lagoons.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest producer of crude oil however it has only a few refineries and consequently most gasoline and different fuels are imported.

