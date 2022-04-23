Explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria kills over 100

An explosion at an unlawful oil refining depot in Nigeria’s

Rivers state killed over 100 folks in a single day, an area authorities

official and the NGO Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre

(YEAC) mentioned on Saturday, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

“The hearth outbreak occurred at an unlawful bunkering web site and it

affected over 100 individuals who have been burnt past recognition,” the

state commissioner for petroleum sources, Goodluck Opiah,

mentioned.

Unemployment and poverty within the Niger Delta have made unlawful

crude refining a sexy enterprise however with lethal penalties.

Crude oil is tapped from a maze of pipelines owned by main oil

firms and refined into merchandise in makeshift tanks.

The hazardous course of has led to many deadly accidents and has

polluted a area already blighted by oil spills in farmland,

creeks and lagoons.