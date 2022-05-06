Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital, four deaths reported 

The blast on the Hotel Saratoga, a nineteenth century construction in Old Havana, apparently was resulting from a gasoline leak, in accordance with the Twitter account of the workplace of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who went to the positioning.

It stated search and rescue efforts have been underway for folks attainable trapped.

Photos revealed by authorities information media confirmed extreme harm to the resort, with clouds of mud billowing into the sky.

The web site Cubadebate reported {that a} faculty subsequent door had been evacuated.

The five-star, 96-room resort in Old Havana has two bars, two eating places and a rooftop pool, in accordance with its web site.

