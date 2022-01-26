Explosion in Greece damages offices, stores in Athens, one person injured

One particular person was injured and a number of other buildings have been extensively broken by an explosion in central Athens that led to a fireplace early on Wednesday, officers and witnesses stated.

One one who suffered burns was taken to hospital, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, the top of staff on the National middle for Emergency Care, instructed Skai TV.

The blast smashed home windows and wrecked the facades of buildings alongside the most important site visitors artery of Syngrou Avenue, which hyperlinks town middle to the southern suburbs, whereas damaging buildings as much as 200 meters (656 ft) away.

Debris littered the road a day after a extreme snowstorm swept the capital disrupting site visitors and stranding 1000’s of individuals.

At least 18 firefighters used seven engines to battle a blaze at one buildings and have almost introduced it underneath management, the hearth brigade stated.

It was not instantly clear what triggered the blast or the hearth, officers stated.

“We have a fire, there was a blast before that,” stated a fireplace brigade commander on the scene.

