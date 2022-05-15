Europe
Explosions heard near site of Somali presidential vote
Explosions sounding like mortar shells had been heard on Sunday in
the realm of Mogadishu airport the place parliamentarians had been assembly
to elect a brand new president, residents mentioned, Trend experiences citing Reuters.
“I counted three huge sounds of mortar shells touchdown within the
course of the airport. We are shocked to listen to these sounds of
mortars at a time (when) Mogadishu is beneath a whole curfew. Who
is firing them?” mentioned Mogadishu resident Halima Ibrahim.