Explosions in northern Afghanistan kill at least 15 people, ​injure ​dozens





An explosion at a Shia mosque within the northern metropolis of Mazar-i-Sharif killed at the very least 10 and injured 32, the pinnacle of a hospital treating the casualties, Ghawsuddin Anwari, advised CNN.

Anwari stated that the hospital “received 10 dead bodies and more than 32 injured people” following an explosion within the Seh Dokan mosque throughout afternoon prayers.

ISIS affiliate group ISIS-Okay claimed duty for the lethal assault in Mazar-i-Sharif, in response to statements shared on Telegram channels and SITE Intelligence Group.

The terror group has been accountable for hundreds of deaths because it shaped in 2015.

It claimed duty for a suicide attack at Kabul airport in August final 12 months which killed greater than 170 folks, in addition to a spate of assaults within the japanese metropolis of Jalalabad in September. Separately, a bomb on a bicycle ​exploded close to a Taliban navy van within the metropolis of Kunduz, killing at the very least 5 folks and leaving 21 others injured, a neighborhood official stated. CNN granted the supply anonymity as a result of he was not ​licensed​ to talk on the report. No one had claimed duty for the assault on the time of writing. Another separate explosion in Kabul left two kids wounded, in response to Khalid Zadran, chief spokesman for Kabul police. The assaults come two days after explosions hit studying amenities in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing six. “Today, more explosions rocks Afghanistan, striking Shia mosque in Mazar e Sharif and again the Hazara community is a victim,” wrote Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, on Twitter. “Systematic targeted attacks on crowded schools & mosques call for immediate investigation, accountability & end to such human rights violations.”





