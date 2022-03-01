EXPO 2020 Dubai scraps mask mandate in outdoor spaces

EXPO 2020 Dubai now not requires masks in out of doors areas following the UAE’s announcement of the newest COVID-19 laws, in accordance with an announcement from the organizers.

“While event organizers do not mandate the wearing of masks at outdoor public areas, guests and staff are encouraged to continue to do so at popular entertainment venues with large attendance,” stated the assertion.

On February 26, amendments to the UAE’s COVID-19 security guidelines kicked in, which included the top of the masks mandate in out of doors areas, a return of sporting actions for all ages, and a brand new quarantine protocol for these contaminated with the virus.

Masks are nonetheless required in indoor areas at EXPO 2020 and the broader UAE, and in lots of places, bodily distancing can also be required.

Access to the EXPO web site continues to require proof of vaccination in opposition to the coronavirus or a adverse PCR take a look at end result acquired now not than 72 hours earlier than entry.

Other on-site security measures embrace “mask-wearing for visitors, staff and participants, and PCR testing facilities for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers,” in accordance with EXPO 2020 Dubai’s assertion.

