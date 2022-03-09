Exporter’s Application Deadline For Pending Dues’ Claims Extended: Report

Exporter’s software deadline for Pending dues’ claims prolonged: Report

New Delhi:

The final date for exporters to submit on-line purposes to say their pending dues beneath completely different export promotion schemes has been prolonged once more, based on a notification of the commerce ministry.

Exporters can declare pending refunds beneath the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes) scheme and Rebate of State Levies (RoSL) scheme.

The date for MEIS and a couple of per cent extra advert hoc incentive has been prolonged until April 30 this 12 months, and for RoSCTL and ROSL, the deadline has been prolonged until March 15 this 12 months.

“The last date of submitting applications under MEIS (for exports made in the period April 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020), ROSCTL, ROSL and 2 per cent additional adhoc incentive (… only for exports made in the period January 1, 2020, to March 31, 2020) has been extended,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated in a notification.

On September 9 final 12 months, the federal government introduced to launch Rs 56,027 crore towards pending tax refunds of exporters beneath completely different export incentive schemes.