Exports of WA’s home-grown Bravo apple on track to double

Demand for WA’s home-grown Bravo apple selection is booming, with worldwide exports of the “jewel-coloured” fruit to markets — together with Hong Kong, Indonesia and Singapore — set to greater than double this yr.

The Bravo apple’s exporting success is a powerful achievement in opposition to a backdrop of COVID-19 provide chain points which have plagued agribusinesses exporting to contemporary produce in transport containers across the globe.

A 40-foot refrigerated container was newest cargo of Bravo apples to set sail from Fremantle Port on Thursday.

WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan stated the Bravo selection continued to develop in recognition with a 450 per cent improve in world exports to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and the UAE this yr.

Camera Icon WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan, WA is on monitor to greater than double Bravo apple exports this yr. Credit: Andrew Ritchie / The West Australian

“During the past seven years, we have managed to double the number of exports but this year the demand has been so strong that we are expecting in excess of 450 per cent growth,” she stated.

“We are seeing huge demand increasing in premium markets for this remarkable apple.

“The Bravo apple has been received so well around the world and it symbolises a great future for WA agriculture in a premium market.

“It is almost the perfect apple — crisp, the right combination of sweet and tart and the most beautiful jewel-like colour.”

Apples have been exported from Fremantle to a variety of worldwide locations for greater than 85 years.

It is a milestone yr for the Bravo apple, which was developed on the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s Stoneville and Manjimup analysis stations via the Australian National Apple Breeding program.

With its seventh harvest this yr, the Bravo apple — produced from the variability referred to as ANABP 01 — is now grown by 26 WA producers, with plantings additionally on the up in Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Queensland.

More than 90 farmers now develop Bravo apples nationwide.

DPIRD horticulture director Rohan Prince stated greater than 6,000 tonnes of Bravo apples are anticipated to be harvested throughout Australia this season, up 30 per cent on final yr, with greater than half of these produced in WA.

Local provides of Bravo apples proceed to construct, with 2400 tonnes anticipated to be harvested this season within the Perth Hills, Donnybrook and Manjimup, up about 46 per cent on 2021.

“There are 400 tonnes of Bravo apples produced in WA now,” Mr Prince stated.

“The apples have an amazing distinct colour, and an amazing texture and taste.

“It has sweet yet creamy flesh, it looks great, but one of the most fabulous traits is it is slow to brown which means it can go on both tables and lunch boxes… it is just a unique apple.”

Mr Prince stated the FruitWest’s licenced marketer WA Farm Direct had set about advertising the apple, with the primary despatched to Singapore and intently adopted by markets within the Middle East.

“It was about introducing them (new markets) to the apple, there is no other apple in the market with such distinct characteristics… having them see it is one thing, having them taste it is another,” he stated.

“WA Farm Direct staff have just got back from Thailand and they had great excitement over there… they love the colour, they love the flavour.”

The Bravo was the newest apple to be launched from the Cripps Pink and Cripps Red breeding line, developed by a group together with the late John Cripps AO, who died earlier this yr.

It takes about 20 years to fine-tune varieties, from crossing strains, to new strains, to testing industrial root inventory, with the National Apple Breeding Program in operation for the reason that late Sixties.

Manjimup is residence to this system, the place greater than 50,000 seedlings are within the floor from which new distinctive and attractive varieties will likely be developed to swimsuit native rising situations, enabling growers and trade to prosper.

“Bravo has continued to build on the legacy of respected apple breeder, the late John Cripps AO, with a high-performance variety that not only looks appealing and tastes great, but also yields well under Australian conditions,” Ms MacTiernan stated.

The apples might be present in WA shops bearing the blue Bravo sticker — supported by the State’s Buy West Eat Best advertising initiative — which features a QR code, via which shoppers can entry info on the fruit and orchard it got here from.