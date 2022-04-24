EXPOSED | ‘I was Die Antwoord’s child slave’ | News24

The controversial rap-rave group Die Antwoord is dealing with severe allegations of kid abuse and exploitation by their adopted son.

Gabriel “Tokkie” du Preez, now 20, has spoken out about what he and his minor sister allegedly noticed and skilled because the foster youngsters of Ninja and Yolandi Visser.

Du Preez is again at his household house in Vrededorp, Johannesburg the place he met Die Antwoord 12 years in the past.

The adopted son of the controversial rap-rave group Die Antwoord has made sensational claims of kid abuse in opposition to his foster dad and mom, together with the publicity to pornography, violence and rituals.

Now 20-years previous, destitute and again within the poor Vrededorp neighbourhood in Johannesburg, the place Waddy Jones (Ninja) and Anri du Toit (Yolandi Visser) “picked me up from school” in 2010 on the age of 9, Gabriel “Tokkie” du Preez has spilled the beans about his sordid childhood with the worldwide music stars.

“They made me feel like I was actually a slave. They adopted me to be a slave. They made me feel like I wasn’t really being loved,” Du Preez instructed News24 this week after an explosive 44-minute interview with Die Antwoord’s former filmmaker and secret artist, Ben Jay Crossman, was launched on YouTube.

Some of the extra surprising, probably unlawful allegations made in opposition to the artists, embrace:

Jones and Du Toit took Du Preez and his minor sister to a personal clinic to have their blood drawn, supposedly for use in rituals. Du Preez noticed Jones carrying small bottles of blood.

Jones confirmed Du Preez a pornographic video clip despatched to him by a former girlfriend on his cellphone when Du Preez was 11-years previous and in his custody.

Du Preez stabbed his older brother with a knife in Die Antwoord’s Parkhurst, Johannesburg house. Jones and Du Toit congratulated him and emulated the scene, utilizing youngsters, in a 2019 music video.

Jones inspired Du Preez’s minor sister, who, till not too long ago, nonetheless visited them at their Cape Town mansion, to undress earlier than them and be a part of them bare within the sauna, with different bare adults. The lady now refuses to see her foster dad and mom.

In response to an in depth listing of accusations in opposition to them, Die Antwoord’s solely response by means of their agent Scumeck Sabottka from MCT-Agentur in Berlin, was: “Die Antwoord don’t agree with Tokkie’s statements.”

An 11-year-old Tokkie du Preez as he appeared in Die Antwoord’s video “I Fink U Freeky”, launched in 2012. Youtube Die Antwoord

Die Antwoord, who had signed multibillion-rand document offers since their breakthrough onto the worldwide music scene in 2010, based mostly their model on imitating the so-called Zef life-style and tradition of poor white suburbs like Vrededorp, and the numbers gangs of the Cape Flats.

They adopted Du Preez and his minor sister, now 14, underneath foster parenting agreements and had used them as actors and props in numerous their very profitable exhibits, albums and movies like “I Fink U Freeky” and “Ugly Boy”. They additionally paid one other poor household in Johannesburg to make use of their 12-year-old son of their initiatives and had one organic daughter of their very own.

At varied instances over the previous decade, all 4 youngsters had shared properties with Jones and Du Toit in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Du Preez additionally lived with them in Los Angeles for a number of months, however returned to South Africa as he was lacking his organic household.

Jones and Du Toit had beforehand been accused of appropriating totally different South African cultures for his or her success, however this was the primary time a foster youngster had spoken out about their alleged exploitative and abusive behaviour in the direction of their adopted youngsters.

“They made me believe I was the devil,” Du Preez, who suffered from a rare skin disease called hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia, told Crossman in the video interview. Included in the video is a clip of Du Preez, then nine or 10-years old, floating on a pool lilo, telling the camera, “come to Yolandi’s home, I’ll f*****g burn you in hell, I’ll burn your face on the range”.

During an interview with News24 on Friday, Du Preez sat on a black and white five litre paint tin in the backyard of the house in Vrededorp – also referred to as Fietas – his late mother left behind for his 14-year-old sister – a far cry from the glitzy life of Die Antwoord, who lived in a R26 million mansion in Cape Town.

Du Preez and his brother shared a bedroom in the home while they rented out the rest of the rooms. In the backyard, there are several tiny, corrugated iron and wooden shacks where about eight families lived.

Survive

“We lease out the rooms to make a residing. We requested them [families] to pay us R400 a month in order that we are able to all survive and repair up the home. The residing state of affairs right here is sort of unhealthy, as a result of we needed to take away the toilet to place one other household in.

“There is one toilet that everyone uses outside on the stoep.”

Du Preez recalled the primary few weeks he lived with Jones and Du Toit at their home in Parkhurst, Johannesburg after they noticed him strolling from college and agreed to a foster care settlement together with his mom.

“It was nice there because they had a pool and with my skin condition I can’t sweat and needed to keep myself hydrated all the time with water. It was better for me because they had a pool in the yard.”

Tokkie du Preez declare he was coached by Waddy Jones (Ninja) to relate a hateful video message to his organic household. Youtube

But issues modified shortly after the couple allegedly pressured Du Preez to document movies of him degrading and swearing at his organic household for being poor.

“They made me swear more and made me believe that I could burn people in hell and that I am the king of hell. They told me that I could bring darkness upon the world,” he stated.

Du Preez claimed that Jones and Du Toit promised to take excellent care of him, however they had been by no means round and had been all the time busy and on excursions. Most of the time, he was alone at house with an au pair.

“It felt like my life was messed up, especially when it came to my family,” he stated.

News24 obtained a replica of the foster care settlement signed in 2013 between Du Preez’s now deceased mom, Josephine, and the Die Antwoord duo of Jones and Du Toit. In the settlement, they agreed to:

“Protect and nurture” Du Preez by offering a “safe, healthy environment with positive support”;

Promote Du Preez’s “educational improvement” by inserting him in a college;

“Protect and promote” Du Preez’s proper and greatest curiosity by offering him with clothes, meals and “all other essentials required for his well-being”, and

Place Du Preez in a “safe and secure home” throughout weekdays. He was supposed to go to his organic mom over weekends.

Du Preez’s model of occasions, corroborated by different witnesses and proof, known as into query whether or not the duo complied with any of the legally required phrases.

Family reunion | Waddy Jones (Ninja) and Tokkie du Preez at a staged “family reunion” in 2020 throughout which Jones handed Du Preez R5 000 in money and stated it was his final contribution. He suggested his foster son to relatively go fish, than to ask for a fish. In the interview with Ben Jay Crossman, Du Preez remarks that Jones would not know what to do with a fishing rod if he needed to give him one. Youtube

Jones and Du Toit had an analogous foster adoption association with Du Preez’s youthful, minor sister. He stated Die Antwoord pressured them to undress in entrance of them after they purchased them new garments. They had been punished in the event that they refused.

Du Preez claimed he was very disturbed when a unadorned Du Toit as soon as requested him to spend time along with her in a room at a celebration at a home in Vrededorp owned by Die Antwoord. He was 13 on the time.

“Yolandi (Du Toit) called me into the room, she was naked and vomiting all over. She was laying with her legs open like the (sex) doll I had in my room. She called me into the room to call Ninja (Jones) in the lounge,” Du Preez stated, including:

The worst half was seeing my supposed-to-be mom or adopted mom being bare in a room, drunk… experiencing my mom being drunk, bare and wanting me to spend time along with her within the room whereas she was bare… that I discovered very disturbing.

Incest is a typical theme in Die Antwoord’s music movies.

Visit

He stated he additionally feared for his minor sister’s security and wished to guard her from Jones and Du Toit.

Du Preez stated his sister instructed him when he noticed her final week that she now not wished to go to the couple in Cape Town.

“She is doing well, but she doesn’t want to go down to Cape Town because Ninja and Yolandi always ask her to get naked in front of them. Last December, Ninja and them apparently took my sister into a sauna and everyone was naked in the sauna and wanted my sister to get naked too.

“Why does Ninja wish to see my sister bare? She is so small. It is fairly bizarre, it seems like a pervy vibe to me that Ninja needs to have with my sister. Every time when he telephones the household, they ask if my sister is pregnant but and that’s not going to occur, not on my watch.”

Du Preez received home-schooling up to Grade 9, but thereafter dropped out and essentially became a labourer for Jones and Du Toit.

Ben Jay Crossman: ‘I drank the Kool-Aid’ Filmmaker, artist and photographer Ben Jay Crossman admitted to introducing Die Antwoord to Tokkie du Preez in 2010 after documenting Vrededorp. “Tokkie was taking part in on the street together with his brother and some youngsters. I stated ‘hello’ to them, met Tokkie’s mother Josi and took some images of everybody. Later, I returned and took extra photos of the household and in addition made some movies. “During this time I was working with Die Antwoord and showed them the pictures. Later I heard Ninja and Yolandi went to look for Tokkie and were going to use him in the ‘I Fink U Freeky’ video with (artist) Roger Ballen.” Crossman organised final week’s interview after Du Preez reached out to him in a bid to restart his profession. In the video, Du Preez tells Crossman his dream was to grow to be an actor or a mannequin. “Tokkie’s bravery is contagious… When Tokkie reached out to me and told me his story I believed him 100% based on what I had personally witnessed,” Crossman stated.

Du Preez stated he wasn’t allowed to stick with the opposite youngsters at their Higgovale, Cape Town mansion and so they rented a room for him in Hout Bay.

“I had to wake up at 05:00 to make sure that I am at their house by 06:00 to take the children to school. They had other drivers as well, but I did most of the driving and things for them.”

At the time, he was underaged and didn’t have a driver’s license.

Du Preez stated he regretted assembly Jones and Du Toit and questioned what his life would have been with out them.

“I could have spent so much time with my biological mother and not missing out on all of those years because now the only memories I have of my mom are the happier years from the age of seven and until she got sick of cancer.”

She died in 2015.

