Europe
Exposition of Azerbaijan in “International Army Games-2022” competitions being watched with interest (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Azerbaijani
pavilion was established on the “House of Friendship” organized at
the Alabino coaching floor in Moscow, Russia, as a part of the
“International Army Games-2022” competitions, Trend studies citing the
press service of Defense Ministry.
The taking part representatives and friends are watching with
curiosity the displays reflecting the historical past, tradition, traditions
and lifestyle of Azerbaijani folks within the Azerbaijan part of
the exhibition.