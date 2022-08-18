‘Extensive’ fires force closures at Lynn Woods, Breakheart reservations

LYNN – Multiple brush fires within the space have pressured current closures of each the Lynn Woods Reservation and Breakheart Reservation in Saugus. Both are experiencing ranges of “extreme drought” affecting almost 40% of the state.

“After conferring with both the State Fire Marshal’s office and the DCR State Forestry Department, the Lynn Woods Reservation is now closed until further notice due to the extensive fire activity,” the Lynn Fire Department said Thursday. “Access to the woods is no longer permitted from any entrance.”

The division mentioned “there are multiple fires burning at this time throughout the reservation.”

“While no structures are threatened, the safety of the public is still paramount,” the division mentioned. “Multiple pieces of apparatus are operating along the fire roads and they need to be kept clear.”

Flames at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus on Thursday. CBS Boston



Breakheart needed to be closed Wednesday afternoon “due to an active wildfire.” The Department of Conservation and Recreation mentioned the reservation was open as of Thursday morning, however the company “is expecting intermittent closures of the reservation throughout the week due to dry conditions and potential fire danger.”

DCR employees and State Police will likely be on the reservation to let individuals find out about any new closures.