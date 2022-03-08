Extortion Charges Against 4 Central Agency Officers Being Probed: Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed some ED officers will go to jail. (File)

Mumbai:

Alleging that Enforcement Directorate officers have been performing as an “ATM” for the BJP, Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut on Tuesday mentioned the Mumbai Police have been probing extortion expenses towards 4 officers of the central company and a few of them will go to jail.

Addressing a information convention in Mumbai, Mr Raut mentioned at any time when there was an Enforcement Directorate raid on any firm, it has transferred cash to corporations belonging to at least one Jitendra Navlani.

“The ED and some of its officials have become an ATM (automated teller machine) for the BJP,” Mr Raut mentioned, sustaining he has shared particulars of the identical with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The Mumbai Police were probing extortion and corruption charges against four ED officials. The Mumbai Police are capable of that. And mark my words….some ED officials will go to jail,” the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

Mr Raut, nevertheless, didn’t reveal the names or designations of those ED officers.

His remarks got here on a day when some Shiv Sena office-bearers, together with a pacesetter thought-about near Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, have been raided by the Income Tax Department.

