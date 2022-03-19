Extra $4.4 million for shark surveillance, protection after swimmer’s death
Sixty further drumlines and trials of long-range drone expertise will happen on the state’s seashores within the coming months, as a part of a $4.4 million rapid funding package deal for shark surveillance in NSW.
Last month, diving teacher Simon Nellist died in Sydney’s first fatal shark attack since 1963.
The 35-year-old died at Little Bay, in Sydney’s east, the place he was a daily swimmer. Authorities imagine the shark concerned was an amazing white at the least three metres lengthy.
After the incident, it emerged Shark-Management-Alert-in-Real-Time (SMART) drumlines – which permit authorities to soundly catch, tag and launch sharks – promised to Sydney councils had not yet been delivered.
In the times after the incident, further drumlines have been despatched to town’s japanese seashores. At the time, NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders denied there had been a delay in the program and promised all drumlines can be in place by the tip of summer time.
“The tragic event at Little Bay earlier this year was another reminder of the threat posed by sharks and the need to take steps to ensure we can coexist as safely as possible,” NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders stated, asserting the brand new funding package deal on Saturday.
As a part of the funding, NSW will set up 60 new drumlines alongside the coast, in addition to fund the tagging of 500 further sharks and 10 extra shark “listening stations”, which ship an alert to the SharkGood app when a shark is detected inside a 500m radius.
A trial of long-range drone surveillance expertise will see cameras present statewide surveillance. Previously, the NSW authorities partnered with particular person Surf Lifesaving golf equipment to make use of drones to look at for sharks.