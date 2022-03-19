Extra $4.4 million for shark surveillance, protection after swimmer’s death

Sixty further drumlines and trials of long-range drone expertise will happen on the state’s seashores within the coming months, as a part of a $4.4 million rapid funding package deal for shark surveillance in NSW.

Last month, diving teacher Simon Nellist died in Sydney’s first fatal shark attack since 1963.

Drumlines off Manly Beach, in Sydney.

The 35-year-old died at Little Bay, in Sydney’s east, the place he was a daily swimmer. Authorities imagine the shark concerned was an amazing white at the least three metres lengthy.

After the incident, it emerged Shark-Management-Alert-in-Real-Time (SMART) drumlines – which permit authorities to soundly catch, tag and launch sharks – promised to Sydney councils had not yet been delivered.