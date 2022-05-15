‘Extraordinary and unprecedented’: Court order could have chilling effect on journalism

Investigative journalists and publishing executives have warned a courtroom order compelling a significant media firm at hand over paperwork earlier than publication would have a chilling long-term impact on freedom of the press except overturned.

Former Fairfax Media chief govt Greg Hywood and high-profile investigative journalists Hedley Thomas and Nick McKenzie slammed a judgment forcing The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and 60 Minutes to hand over draft copies of an upcoming tv program and newspaper investigation into the beauty surgical procedure business, arguing the ruling can be detrimental to public curiosity journalism if it grew to become commonplace.

Gold Walkley Award-winning investigative journalist Adele Ferguson. Credit:Simon Schluter

Double Bay beauty surgeon Joseph Ajaka and his Cosmos Clinic efficiently obtained a NSW Supreme Court order on Friday evening that requires the mastheads and TV program at hand over materials associated to an investigation by Gold Walkley Award-winning journalist Adele Ferguson that was because of air on Sunday evening.

Nine, the proprietor of these titles, had the orders stayed pending an enchantment and was ordered to not publish earlier than that occurred.