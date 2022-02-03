Extreme weather has cost Europe €50bn and killed 142,000 in 40 years

Heatwaves, floods, and different excessive climate have killed 142,000 individuals in Europe over the past 40 years and value European economies greater than 500 billion euros, in keeping with a report launched on Thursday.

The European Environment Agency (EEA), which is headquartered in Copenhagen, urged higher methods for coping with excessive climate at each the person and pan-European ranges. It famous that in solely 1 / 4 of circumstances the injury was insured.

So-called ‘local weather occasions’, which embody warmth waves, but in addition chilly spells, droughts, and forest fires, account for 93% of the whole variety of deaths and for 22% of monetary injury.

Floods had been the most costly disasters in monetary phrases, in the meantime, amounting to 44% of the whole invoice, forward of storms (34%)

A number of very critical occasions focus the majority of the steadiness sheet: 3% of the disasters recognized are thus chargeable for roughly 60% of the monetary price for the interval 1980-2020.

A 2003 heatwave alone brought about the demise of some 80,000 individuals within the 32 European nations studied, together with the 27 members of the European Union in addition to Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Globally, the World Meteorological Organization estimates that the variety of weather-related disasters has elevated over the previous 50 years, inflicting extra property injury however fewer deaths.

For Europe, the EEA considers that the information for the previous 40 years don’t permit concluding with certainty that these phenomena have elevated resulting from local weather change because of the very irregular injury relying on the yr, however that the chance will improve within the very close to future.

“All the disasters that we describe as weather- and climate-related are influenced by climatic conditions. But that does not mean that they are all influenced by climate change,” Wouter Vanneuville, of the EEA, mentioned.

Not a transparent image

Recent research, together with the work of the IPCC, present that the frequency and severity of occasions resembling droughts and forest fires are higher defined by local weather change, he added.

Vanneuville warned that local weather fashions in Europe predict extra frequent and extra extreme occasions, together with storms, floods, landslides, droughts and forest fires,

The EEA mentioned measures taken at each particular person and state stage are important to keep away from the dangers related to excessive occasions and restrict injury.

“After 2003, similar heat waves caused fewer deaths thanks to the implementation of adaptation measures”, such because the set up of air con, the report mentioned.

At the nationwide stage, Germany is the European nation that has suffered probably the most with 42,000 deaths and monetary losses amounting to 107 billion euros.

France follows with 26,700 lifeless and 99 billion euros in injury.

Only 23% of properties that suffered materials injury throughout Europe had been insured, however the disparities are important: for instance, 1% in Romania and Lithuania towards 55% within the Netherlands or 56% in Denmark.

Disasters like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions usually are not included within the figures as they don’t seem to be meteorological.

According to an identical evaluation established by the American meteorological company NOAA, the United States has suffered 310 meteorological and climatic disasters since 1980, for damages exceeding 2.155 billion {dollars}.