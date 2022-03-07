‘Extremely confronting’: Driver in fiery Sydney Harbour Bridge crash stole vehicle, police allege

In the footage, a darkish automobile could be seen travelling alongside an inside lane of the bridge earlier than it crosses right into a lane of oncoming site visitors and collides with a van. The darkish automobile flips onto its roof and bursts into flames. Police will allege the driving force of the Kluger was dashing. “I have seen the dashcam footage. It’s extremely confronting, and I can only start to begin to imagine what the other drivers would have witnessed and experienced when they saw that vehicle coming towards them,” Mr Cramsie stated. “We would ask anybody who may have any information at all either to do with the [alleged] stealing of the Kluger or the collision itself, including any dashcam footage, to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers.” The driver, a person believed to be in his 30s, was handled for a suspected head harm earlier than being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical situation.

“The driver of the Kluger is suffering from serious medical injuries,” Mr Cramsie stated. “Once he gets medical clearance, we’re certainly very keen to speak to him.” Fire engulfs a automobile on the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Monday morning. Credit:Nine News A person in his 20s was trapped in his van. He was freed and handled for pelvic and leg accidents earlier than being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical situation. A lady in her 60s was additionally taken to hospital for minor accidents. In the dashcam footage, a number of bystanders could be seen leaping out of their automobiles and dashing in the direction of the autos to help. One man in orange high-vis could be seen leaping the barrier between the walkway and the highway to assist. NSW Ambulance inspector Giles Buchanan praised the bystanders for his or her fast pondering.

Witnesses described the scene as “terrifying”. Credit:Gillian Simon “A number of bystanders and other emergency service workers who risked their lives to assist these patients are absolute heroes, we can’t thank them enough,” he stated. “One of the vehicles was well alight when we arrived, it was an extraordinary effort to get the patient out of the vehicle safely. “We urge all motorists to drive to the conditions, especially in this treacherous weather.” Six paramedic crews and a specialist medical crew, together with a essential care paramedic and physician, handled the sufferers on the bridge.

The bridge was initially closed to all site visitors, however three northbound lanes and two southbound lanes have since reopened. Road customers are nonetheless being suggested to keep away from the world and use the Harbour Tunnel as an alternative as site visitors stays extraordinarily heavy. The crash has added an additional layer of chaos to the town’s morning commute after Sydneysiders have been warned to avoid using the trains on Monday. Heavy rainfall is predicted all through the day in Sydney, with commuters instructed to count on delays and cancellations throughout the community.