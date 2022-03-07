‘Extremely problematic precedent’ could be set over police authority bungle, court told

A Victorian man charged by a senior constable who didn’t have the facility to behave as an officer after a legislative error is in search of to have the fees thrown out of court docket.

Defence legal professionals in Melbourne have spent the final fortnight scrambling to establish affected instances after authorities disclosed final month {that a} authorized bungle meant greater than 1000 police, protecting service officers and custody officers had been sworn in by somebody with out the authority to take action.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton and Police Minister Lisa Neville element the problem of officers being incorrectly sworn in to media. Credit:Wayne Taylor

Scott Williams, 42, was charged for failing to adjust to an order from the Magistrates Court on October 29, 2019. The charging officer, Senior Constable Melissa Marcucci, was later discovered to have been improperly sworn in by Victoria Police.

Senior barrister Ian Freckelton, QC, performing for the prosecution, warned Justice of the Peace Therese McCarthy on Monday that if she granted Mr Williams’ utility to have his costs dropped over the error, it threatened to determine an “extremely problematic precedent”.