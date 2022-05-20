Extremely rare 1955 Mercedes sells for world record price at auction

An extraordinarily uncommon Mercedes has smashed the world report worth for a automobile offered at public sale, based on RM Sotheby’s.

The 1955 Mercedes Coupé 300 SLR Uhlenhaut — one among simply two prototypes constructed — was offered on 5 May at a confidential public sale on the Mercedes-Benz museum in Stuttgart, Germany, in cooperation between Sotheby’s subsidiary for luxurious vehicles and the German automaker.

At €135 million, the promoting worth is sort of triple the earlier report. Four years in the past, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was offered at public sale by RM Sotheby’s for €45 million.

The automobile, which was owned by Mercedes-Benz, was offered to a non-public collector and the proceeds from the sale could be used to launch a fund offering scholarships for younger individuals to find out about and analysis environmental science and decarbonisation. The greenhouse gasoline carbon dioxide, launched by burning fossil fuels, is essentially blamed for local weather change.

The purchaser has agreed to current his car to the general public throughout distinctive occasions, whereas the opposite mannequin will stay the property of Mercedes-Benz, which is able to proceed to exhibit it in its museum in Stuttgart.

According to RM Sotheby’s and the posh and sports activities automotive press, the 300 SLR, recognisable by its uncommon line and its butterfly doorways, was created by engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut, based mostly on a racing automobile, the W196 R Grand Prix, which received two Formula 1 world championships in 1954 and 1955 with Italian driver Juan Manuel Fangio.