Extremist attack kills 11 Egyptian troops: Army

Eleven Egyptian troopers had been killed on Saturday trying to thwart a “terrorist” assault on the Suez Canal zone abutting the Sinai Peninsula, a hotbed of extremist exercise, the military stated.

It was the heaviest loss the military had suffered in years in its long-running marketing campaign in and across the Sinai towards militants loyal to ISIS.

Five troopers had been additionally wounded within the firefight on the japanese, Sinai financial institution of the canal, the military stated, including that safety forces “are continuing to chase the terrorists and surround them in an isolated area of the Sinai.”

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi mourned the dying of the troops, vowing in a Facebook put up to proceed preventing the militants and “uprooting terrorism.”

Two Northern Sinai residents stated the assault passed off within the city of Qantara within the province of Ismailia, which stretches eastward from the Suez Canal.

The militants ambushed troops guarding the pumping facility, earlier than fleeing to the desert in Northern Sinai, in accordance with the residents who spoke on situation of anonymity for his or her security.

No group claimed accountability for Saturday’s assault.

Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has been gripped by an armed insurgency for greater than a decade, which peaked after the ouster of late president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

In February 2018, the military and police launched a nationwide operation towards militants targeted on North Sinai.

More than a thousand suspected militants and dozens of safety personnel have been killed because the begin of operations, in accordance with official figures.

In November, Egypt agreed with Israel to spice up its troop numbers across the border city of Rafah so as to quell ISIS militants.

In August, the military stated 13 militants had been killed and 9 of its troopers had been “killed or wounded” throughout clashes in Sinai, with out indicating when the preventing had taken place.

In current years, pipelines carrying Egyptian oil and gasoline to neighboring Israel and Jordan have been the first focus of rebel assaults.

