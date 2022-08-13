Eye-catching Geelong seal minor premiership on the Gold Coast

Loading Andrew then swapped locations with Sean Lemmens, who’d been despatched to man Tom Stewart as a defensive ahead. Lemmens quietened Stengle – and Andrew had his moments too – however the injury was executed. But one of the best participant for the Cats was Jeremy Cameron, who once more roamed far and large for his 21 possessions and three objectives. Mark Blicavs was immense, too, and he typically stood Suns co-captain Touk Miller at centre bounces and across the floor. The indefatigable Miller was nonetheless his facet’s finest participant – he completed with 36 possessions – nevertheless it was a captivating duel, and Blicavs was excellent too, later transferring into the ruck after Rhys Stanley was mysteriously substituted. The Suns have been additionally dying of self-inflicted wounds. Decimated by accidents in defence, the place they’ve misplaced their finest ball-users in Lachie Weller and Wil Powell, their turnovers have been frequent, and punished immediately. Even Miller gave one as much as Max Holmes.

Loading A brighter spot was Izak Rankine, who – if he wasn’t already eye-catching sufficient – had dyed his hair peroxide blond for the event. Rankine is the topic of feverish commerce hypothesis; his two objectives confirmed why Suns teammates are pleading with him to remain. The Suns kicked three fast objectives to begin the third quarter, however the ball remained camped down in Geelong’s ahead line for the remainder of the time period, the ultimate inside-50 rely of 72–43 a measure of the Cats’ dominance. With only one house and away match towards West Coast to return, Geelong seems to be completely balanced. Patrick Dangerfield performed along with his outdated explosive power, and whereas Hawkins continues to amaze – he had 4 direct assists – Cameron is their actual trump card. But as has been identified many occasions now, it’s the expansion of much less heralded gamers and a sooner, extra adventurous sport plan – one worthy of their immense collective expertise – which have the Cats primed for his or her finest tilt at a flag in a decade.

Gold Coast Suns 2.2 4.2 7.2 9.5 (59)

Geelong 7.3 11.5 15.9 17.11 (119)

GOALS – Gold Coast Suns: Rankine 2 Day Hollands Davies Anderson Lukosius Witts Flanders. Geelong: Stengle 3 Cameron 3 Miers 2 Holmes 2 Blicavs 2 Parfitt 2 C Guthrie Menegola Hawkins Tuohy.

BEST – Gold Coast Suns: Miller Ellis Anderson Witts Ainsworth Rankine. Geelong: Cameron Blicavs Guthrie Holmes Stengle Dangerfield.

INJURIES – Gold Coast Suns: Day (knee) Rankine (shoulder). Geelong: Stanley substituted by O’Connor.

Umpires: Stephens Howorth Whetton.

VOTES J Cameron (G) 8

T Miller (GCS) 8

M Blicavs (G) 8

C Guthrie (G) 7

P Dangerfield (G) 7 Wobbly Dockers beat Eagles to safe house closing Fremantle have secured an AFL house closing after overcoming a foul case of the goalkicking wobbles to publish a 24-point win over West Coast in a spiteful western derby.

All-in melees and particular person tit-for-tats have been widespread all through Saturday evening’s rain-affected match at Optus Stadium however Fremantle booted 4.11 to 2.3 after half-time to safe the win in entrance of 53,816 followers. Sean Darcy contests a ruck with Nic Naitanui. Credit:AFL Photos The consequence means Fremantle can’t end decrease than sixth, and so they can nonetheless safe a prized top-four berth in the event that they beat GWS subsequent week and different outcomes fall their approach. Dockers ruckman Sean Darcy received the Glendinning-Allan Medal as finest afield for his 16-disposal, 57 hit-out effort. Blake Acres (29 disposals, one objective), Will Brodie (28 possessions, seven clearances), and David Mundy (25 disposals, eight clearances) dominated within the midfield courtesy of Darcy’s dominance.

But regardless of snaring the win, doubts nonetheless stay about Fremantle’s capacity to thrive within the moist. The Dockers entered the match having misplaced to Gold Coast, Collingwood and Melbourne in slippery situations this yr and so they have been unable to place West Coast to the sword regardless of the Eagles lacking 10 first-choice gamers. Fremantle’s wayward goalkicking ensured West Coast remained inside putting distance for a lot of the match. But it was the defensive duo of Tom Barrass and Shannon Hurn that actually epitomised West Coast’s combating spirit. Barrass (20 disposals, 12 marks) restricted Rory Lobb to simply 0.1 from seven disposals, whereas Hurn racked up 28 touches and 9 rebound 50s. Lobb was subbed out late within the match after aggravating his proper shoulder damage within the third quarter.

The match was a prepared contest befitting a derby with an enormous melee breaking out within the opening quarter in what is going to little doubt lead to a flurry of fines. Caleb Serong was goal No.1 early on, with Jack Redden doing his finest to ruffle the feathers of the Fremantle star. The tactic labored a deal with, with Serong the core wrongdoer when Fremantle gave away a 50-metre penalty that led to a objective on the road to Redden. Redden gave away a 50m penalty of his personal late within the opening time period to present a objective to Andrew Brayshaw. Jackson Nelson focused Brayshaw at each alternative, with the Brownlow Medal fancy visibly annoyed at occasions. Loading An early downpour ensured the primary half was performed in slippery situations and the Dockers led by 4 factors on the lengthy break.