Eye-watering $40m jackpot up for grabs

The final time someone gained a prize of that magnitude, the Sydney tradie revealed it had modified his life not totally in a great way.

Powerball has an enormous $40 million up for grabs for Thursday night time after nobody held a division one profitable entry in final week’s draw.

In 2021, there have been 14 division one profitable entries that collectively took residence greater than $550 million in prize cash.

Six of those division one profitable entries landed in NSW, 4 in Queensland, two in Victoria and one in Western Australia.

A $40 million Powerball prize was final on supply in November final 12 months.

However, the prize was not gained and as an alternative it jackpotted to $60 million for the next draw.

A Sydney tradie gained a windfall related in worth to Thursday’s prize however in a shocking twist, revealed to information.com.au that turning into an prompt millionaire wasn’t totally a superb factor.

The 2020 winner scored a whopping $30 million – however had a phrase of warning for different lotto winners.

The ex-tradie aged in his 30s instructed information.com.au: “What my motto has become, I guess winning the lotto doesn’t make you any happier, it just makes life easier.

“If you’re not happy, and you want to win the lottery (to change that) you’re going to be terribly mistaken.”

The man spoke to information.com.au on the situation of anonymity after some “weird” experiences when telling family and friends about his new millionaire standing.

“People have come out of the woodwork,” he defined.

“A lot of people find out through the grape vine, they never actually ask you. I had someone that I haven’t even seen since I was school in, probably 15 years ago.”

One very shut friendship soured as a result of “they didn’t take it well” when he instructed them he was now a multi-millionaire.

However, that stated, the newly minted lotto winner was capable of splash some money.

The man now not works as a tradie and enjoys not having to rise up at 4am some mornings.

Instead, he works part-time within the leisure trade, a most of 25 hours every week to “pass the time”.

He purchased a home for himself in addition to a vacation residence and in addition a ship.

Instead of shopping for a brand-new automotive, he acquired a second hand automotive.

“I still like to go out and have a drink with friends, no point blowing big money on an expensive car,” the down-to-earth man stated.

Only his mother and father, fast members of the family and a few shut associates know that he grew to become a multi-millionaire within the house of 1 night time.

“To be honest it’s one of those things where it leaks out. People never know the full amount,” he stated.

He plans to journey to the US this 12 months now that borders have opened.