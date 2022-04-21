Eyeing 2023 Assembly Polls, Arvind Kejriwal Begins Karnataka Visit

Arvind Kejriwal In Karnataka: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Karnataka in the present day.

Bengaluru:

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reached Karnataka to attend an occasion on Thursday.

Mr Kejriwal will even maintain a gathering with the occasion state unit leaders in view of the upcoming Assembly elections within the state subsequent 12 months, in line with the sources.

The Delhi Chief Minister will attend a conference of farmers, girls, and youth on the National College Ground in Bengaluru tomorrow.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party is seeking to unfold its attain past the Hindi heartland and to mark its presence within the southern states. Kejriwal will maintain the assembly with the occasion leaders on this regard.