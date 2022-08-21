EYEWITNESS: Defending Guyana…in Carnival Land

It’s a superb factor President Ali’s a citizen of Guyana…with the period of time he’s been spending overseas to both defend or promote Guyana, he is perhaps risking his residence standing!! But maintain it!! Unlike the Yanks, we don’t have Residence Status, the place a Green Card offers us probationary citizenship, can we?? Maybe we should always provoke one thing like that although…after the President needed to defend our Local Content Secretariat’s refusal to certify Ramps Logistics on his go to to Trinidad to take part of their Agri-Investment Forum.

Now, this takes numerous chutzpah, doesn’t it?? Imagine this Trini Company snags the majority of the logistics contracts from Big Oil by claiming they’d complied with our native content material legislation. And has the brass balls to go to the media to complain that they’re being given a run round that they don’t qualify, since they don’t have the requisite share of possession in Guyanese residents’ fingers. Then they’re compelled to concede that he thought he was intelligent to’ve positioned 51% of the shares of his native firm with a “Guyanese” who’s merely born of a Guyanese dad or mum however has by no means lived in Guyana – or has any intention of doing so!!Now, who did he suppose he’s fooling?? Maybe that’s why we should always now formally impose that residency requirement!! But you already know what?? Like the everyday Trini, they determine we’re only a bunch of hicks – just like the Guyanese who flooded Trinidad when Burnham had wrecked our nation and we needed to escape by any means crucial!! Well, this time nah lang time!! And we gained’t be insulted anymore by the likes of Kamla, who requested snarkily at a Caricom assembly if the remainder of the territories thought Trinidad was an “ATM machine”!!

But what made issues weirder was that – as Pres Ali knowledgeable his inquisitors – many of the overseas buyers raking in enterprise from our fledgling oil trade are Trinis!! And THEY nonetheless haven’t eliminated all of the limitations of their legal guidelines that stop Guyanese from delivery our items to their nation!! Take, as an example, prescribed drugs: They have a whole bunch of guidelines that discriminate towards our merchandise, not the least being their customs inspectors being in cahoots with Trini pharma corporations. And so on and so forth!!

Rowley now says all these limitations are being eliminated. But your Eyewitness doesn’t belief these Trinis farther than he can throw them. And have you ever seen these Trinis?? They’re not Number 3 within the World Obesity Rankings for nothing!! Can’t even throw them an inch!! So, at their Agri-Investment Forum, your Eyewitness hopes we don’t give away our land. They have oodles of that issue of manufacturing after shutting down sugar!!

And President Ali ought to rely his fingers after shaking fingers!!

Now that we’re exploiting our 11 billion barrels of oil (and counting) – even with what would possibly concededly be “crumbs” – when these crumbs are US dollars, they’ll quickly add up into a reasonably windfall for a nation of simply 750,000!! Not too advantageous a division, eh?? And that’s why we gotta watch who – and what number of – we let in!! Cause earlier than you already know it, we’d find yourself with extra Spanish-speaking than English-speaking residents!! Notice the 2000+ Spanish-speaking youngsters in our colleges?? And belief your Eyewitness – that’s not the half of it!!

We gotta have that immigration coverage. For occasion, do we actually want people from China and Trinidad to open up supermarkets throughout the nation?? Is this a talent we lack?? So, along with that Residency Programme – that’ll give us the wherewithal to make sure we’re not being snookered – we should always now set up standards as to what sort of abilities we’ll admit.

Back in March, we submitted our Memorial on the Venezuelan border controversy to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Do we’ve got a contingency plan when that madman in Caracas refuses the judgement in our favour??