Eyewitness: Remembering… Burnham’s dictatorship

Yesterday, some followers of Burnham commemorated his 99th Birthday. Well, what higher to recollect him than by way of the world of our biggest historian Walter Rodney. Who, an official COI decided, Burnham conspired to assassinate. While Rodney mocked Burnham – calling him, “King Kong”, “Fat Boy” and “Kabaka”, to prick his pomposity, he was assassinated for deconstructing Burnham’s dictatorship.

“The Burnham dictatorship has masked and camouflaged itself. It would favor that its vices be hidden from the general public. Why is that this? Men prior to now have boasted of being dictators….like Idi Amin. (But) The world has come to shun racist regimes…and all dictatorial governments. This local weather of worldwide opinion gives the primary clarification as to why the Burnham dictatorship prefers to stay disguised.

“The Burnham dictatorship presents itself as its personal reverse…as a democracy….(like) Hitler who subverted German bourgeois democracy within the Thirties. Burnham has taken the same highway to energy – subverting the democratic system of which he was half in 1953.

Hitler had a mad want to rule the world. For this purpose, he’s typically described as a megalomaniac. Hitler’s megalomania was backed by the highly effective German financial system and the would possibly of the German military. Burnham’s megalomania is nearer to comedy and farce. It takes the type of carrying a General’s uniform and hoping that the military will conquer his personal individuals.

“Like all classic dictatorships, that which exists in Guyana has fostered the cult of the personality. The minority PNC regime has used all manner of tricks and gimmicks to make the “Comrade Leader” look like a demi-god. (Like) on the train books of faculty kids, the face of the reigning English Monarch was merely changed by that of the Prime Minister. (There can be) the extremely personalised nature of the dictatorship. The dictator and his cronies make it their enterprise to rent and hearth….(by way of) the state management over the financial system was the principle weapon used to maintain individuals in line. (or) who to prosecute within the courts…

“Burnham encourages around himself individuals who are weak or corrupt, because he then exercises vicious control over them….On the international scene, Burnham could never be a powerful force. But he has proved crafty and cunning in achieving his ends within Guyana. An old woman at Bourda shouted at a recent political meeting that “Burnham mek Satan cry!”

“The Burnham dictatorship crept up upon Guyanese people like a thief in the night. His violations of human rights were frequent, but they were sufficiently gradual that many persons did not realise what was going on until it was too late.”

And then Rodney was assassinated!

…to “Expose the Burnham Dictatorship”

“We have said before that the Burnham dictatorship would prefer to hide under the disguise of being a democracy. Elections have not been abolished; instead they have been rigged in such a way as to become a complete mockery of the most fundamental of rights – the right to self-determination and free choice of one’s government. The rigged elections of 1968 and 1973 and the amazing referendum fraud of July, 1978 all indicate that Guyanese people have not chosen the PNC clique. The regime holds power by armed force. Guyanese are finding from their own experience that the dictatorship hates to be reminded that it is a dictatorship. To expose the dictatorship, the first step is to denounce the government as illegal and illegitimate.”

“Psychologically, the domination of the dictator must be rejected. The inhabitants should be taught to despise the falsehoods which encompass the person; they have to refuse to simply accept that he has any halo of greatness round him. “

“They must remove any confusion in their own minds and see the dictator clearly for what he is:

a villain and a monster, the principal enemy of the people.”

…Burnham’s contact

“Our language (describing Burnham) must express not only ridicule but anger and disgust. Guyana has seen the “Burnham Touch” – something he touches turns to shit!”