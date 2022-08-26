Eyewitness: Settling conflicts…in the Courts

Well, it’s clear our political leaders can’t settle their variations on their very own accord – with virtually each subject that crops up. Your Eyewitness is aware of that, in our adversarial politics, the Leader of the Opposition (LoO) is meant to oppose the Government (duh!!). But jeez, isn’t there a restrict, so SOME enterprise of the state can proceed?? When does opposition change into intransigence??

So, the LoO went to the Courts – perpetuating the “judicialization of politics”. And dangers dragging our constitutional arbiter into the gutter by imputing POLITICAL motives for his or her JUDICIAL selections!! Take the just-delivered choice by the Chief Justice (ag) on whether or not the President’s appointments to the Police Service Commission (PoSC) and the Integrity Commission have been unlawful – as claimed by the LoO. And, inter alia, whether or not the appointments made by the mentioned PoSC weren’t additionally consequently unlawful!!

Your Eyewitness should confess that even after studying three completely different accounts of the CJ’s choice 3 times every, his head’s nonetheless spinning!! Not the least as a result of each the Police Service Commission and the Public Service Commission had the identical acronym (PSC) – explaining why yours actually dubbed the previous “PoSC”!! It’s a superb factor the Private Sector Commission (additionally PSC!) wasn’t dragged into the matter.

The complete case turned on whether or not there have been the constitutionally mandated “meaningful consultations” between Pressie and the LoO earlier than these Commissions have been constituted. On the matter of LoO Norton’s competition of “no consultation”, the CJ mentioned “Not so!!” The clincher was that even after the clarifications on Pressie’s nominations got to him, if he wanted more information, he’d unilaterally determined he wasn’t gonna be doing no assembly!! The President ought to be psychic??

But that wasn’t the END of the story. Is there ever?? Seems that regardless that the Integrity Commission and its Chair was a achieved authorized deal, the appointments by the PoSC weren’t!! While the appointment of the CHAIR was legit, earlier than he may seek the advice of his Committee to make suggestions for appointments, an ex-officio member of the PoSC – the Chairman of the Public Service Commission – needed to be there!! And bother was – BIG bother! – there’s wasn’t any Chairman of the PSC!!

So, does this imply that the appointment of the complete GPF high brass – the true reason for this combat!!! – is against the law?? Well, YES IT IS!! But does this imply that COP Hicken has to go?? Well…NO!! “Well, how come?” you ask, expensive reader?? The CJ (ag) pulled out a rabbit from her authorized hat (was a powdered wig!!). She invoked the “de facto doctrine” which your Eyewitness calls the “boat gaan a watah” doctrine!! To revoke the appointment would end in a “failure of public justice”!!This ain’t over until it’s over!! Or some fats girl sings!!

…or creating conflicts??The LoO additionally drew a line within the sand – demanding that GECOM’s gotta create a brand new voters’ listing, or else!! He didn’t ACTUALLY SAY “big trouble”, however the WAY he mentioned it left nothing unsure, least of all, PNC’s supporters!! Now ostensibly, the LoO’s competition seems affordable: Guyana has a inhabitants of 740,000, so how come the voters’ listing has 684,354 names – over 91 per cent of the inhabitants.

But, in August 2019, the High Court dominated new house-to-house registration meant a “residency requirement” for voting!! Unconstitutional!! Once an individual’s registered to vote, their title can’t be eliminated, even when they’re abroad or not discovered on the deal with the place they registered. Most of the alleged “bloating” comes from Guyanese residents migrating.The Coalition Government had appealed this choice, and on 11 Feb 2020, the Court of Appeal upheld the August 2019 High Court choice.To take away individuals’ names from the listing, there’s gotta be an modification to the Constitution, outlawing twin citizenship!!

…like our neighboursBarbados simply voted with a voters’ listing of 266,330 individuals – 87% of its 302,674 inhabitants! While St Kitts/Nevis voted with a 50,933 voters’ listing comprised of 94% of its 54,001 inhabitants!!No complaints of “bloated” lists!! What’s completely different??