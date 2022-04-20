F. Murray Abraham Not Returning for ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3

One of Apple TV+‘s strongest comedies has lost a lead. Vanity Fair has reported that F. Murray Abraham will not be retuning to Mythic Quest for its third season. At the moment, the reason for the actor’s departure is unknown.

A spokesperson for the sequence’ manufacturing firm, Lionsgate, confirmed the departure. “F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel,” they stated in a press release.

The 82-year-old actor starred within the comedy as C.W. Longbottom, a fantasy writer whose work impressed the world of the titular online game and who serves as the top author for the sport. Hard-drinking and self-absorbed, C.W. was this firm’s strolling HR nightmare. Yet Abraham’s character contained a shocking quantity of depth. C.W. stood on the middle of one of many sequence’ strongest episodes, Season 2’s “Peter” — a play-like installment that Vulture once called “the showcase [Abraham] deserves.”

Prior to Mythic Quest, Abraham gained a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his function in director Miloš Forman’s Amadeus. Throughout his profession, he’s turn out to be a typical title in award-winning movies. Abraham has starred in all the things from All the President’s Men and Scarface to Inside Llewyn Davis and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Most not too long ago, Abraham appeared in Marvel’s Moon Knight, the place he voices the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

A consultant for Abraham didn’t instantly reply to Vanity Fair for remark. Apple TV+ and showrunner Rob McElhenney referred again to the Lionsgate remark however didn’t elaborate.

Even in Season 2, Abraham’s function in Mythic Quest had been scaled down. For a season that was primarily filmed in the course of the top of the pandemic, Abraham’s scenes typically occurred over video calls or on restricted units, decisions that had been made with Abraham’s health in mind. There’s additionally an opportunity that Abraham’s departure from the sequence is merely a story alternative. Season 2 ended with the sport’s co-creators Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) leaving Mythic Quest to construct a wholly new recreation. This new recreation may merely not contain C.W. Regardless, we’ll be keeping track of this story and can replace as soon as new particulars emerge.