F1 2022 Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying: Perez Grabs Maiden Pole Ahead Of The Ferraris

Sergio Perez drove a stellar lap proper on the finish of Q3 to grab away pole place from Charles Leclerc by a mere 0.025 seconds. While the Mexican wasn’t topping the qualifying charts earlier than that, he set the timing charts alight on his ultimate try, which was 0.261 seconds sooner than his defending World Champion teammate Max Verstappen, who certified 4th. Checo described the pole lap as “The lap of my life”, actually highlighting his extraordinary effort.

Leclerc was equally stunned by Perez’s lap as most viewers, because the Monegasque did not anticipate his lap time to be overwhelmed. He was fairly comfy in his automotive and his lap regarded seemingly unbeatable. Carlos Sainz certified third, because the Spaniard could not discover tempo on a recent set of soppy tyres and needed to revert to used tyres. Max Verstappen additionally struggled with comparable points and stated that he was “confused” with the dearth of grip within the Q3 session.

Sergio Perez’s maiden pole was additionally the primary pole place by a Mexican driver

The qualifying session had 2 crimson flag intervals, one in Q1 and Q2 every. The first crimson flag was triggered by Nicolas Latifi’s Williams, because it spun out and crashed into the limitations, narrowly lacking a marshal. The second one was extra dramatic, as Mick Schumacher hit a kerb and crashed heavily into a wall, dismembering his automotive. The German driver was taken to a hospital for precautionary checkups by way of an air ambulance, and was reportedly okay, however will miss the Grand Prix.

Perhaps the one factor that stunned greater than Checo’s pole place was Hamilton’s elimination in Q1. The 7-time World Champion may solely qualify sixteenth, in entrance of Latifi, Hulkenberg, and Albon, as Mercedes continues to analyze why his automotive lacked qualifying tempo. What was additionally noteworthy was that the underside 5 vehicles barring Tsunoda – who did not begin the session – had been all powered by Mercedes engines, highlighting the ability deficit of the engines produced by High Performance Powertrains (HPP) in Brixworth.

Lewis Hamilton marked his first Q1 exit since Brazil 2017, the place he crashed into the limitations, after securing his 4th World Championship within the race earlier than

On the opposite facet of the storage, George Russel did the most effective he may, dwelling as much as his ‘Mr. Saturday’ repute by qualifying sixth, 0.036 seconds behind Esteban Ocon who impressed by qualifying P5. The Brit added that combating for P6 isn’t the staff’s aim, and the Brackley based mostly outfit is actively trying into discovering an answer to their efficiency troubles.

Ricciardo will begin P14 after a 3-place grid drop penalty for impeding Ocon

The Mclarens delivered a greater end result this time round, qualifying eleventh and twelfth, however the staff remains to be removed from the place it desires to be. To add to their troubles, Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a 3-place grid drop penalty pushing him to fifteenth, as he was discovered to have impeded Ocon in qualifying. He will begin the race in 14th as Mick Schumacher will not participate within the race.

Qualifying Results:

Pos. Car No. Driver Team Lap Time

1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 1:28.200

2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.225

3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:28.402

4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 1:28.461

5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:29.068

6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.104

7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1:29.147

8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:29.183

9 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT 1:29.254

10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:29.588

11 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:29.651

12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1:29.773

13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:29.819

14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1:29.920

15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:31.009

16 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.343

17 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:30.492

18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:30.543

19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1:31.817

– 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT DNS







