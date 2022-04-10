F1: Alex Albon Disqualified From Australian GP Qualifying After Having Insufficient Fuel

Williams Racing had a tricky Saturday this weekend, because the crew’s driver Nicholas Latifi crashed out but once more in qualifying, after a contact with the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll for which Stroll was later penalized. However, Williams’ miseries have not ended there, because the crew’s different driver Alex Albon has now been disqualified from the qualifying for the Australian GP.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Storms To Pole For Ferrari In F1’s Return To Australia

The Thai driver had solely managed to qualify P16 within the pink flag inflicted session and was pissed off with that consequence anyway, as he believed his Williams FW44 had sufficient tempo to make it to Q2. He additionally had a 3 place grid drop penalty from Jeddah for inflicting a collision, which meant he would’ve began at present’s race in nineteenth. However, following qualifying, Albon was penalized as his automobile did not have sufficient gasoline to return the 1 litre gasoline pattern to FIA for high quality checks as dictated by Article 6.5.2 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations.

Also Read: F1: 2022 Australian GP Preview: Track Changes, Team Performances And More

Alex Albon was pissed off with the pink flags within the qualifying which disadvantaged him of a Q2 appearence this weekend



Photo Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Also Read: Volkswagen Group Set To Announce Audi & Porsche Entry In F1 Next Week

Williams crew engineers additionally had Albon cease his automobile after his run in Q1, maybe citing the low gasoline stage within the automobile. But regardless of Albon stopping the automobile and pushing it out of the way in which, the remaining gasoline stage was nonetheless too low for a big sufficient pattern.

Also Read: Lego Showcases Life-Sized McLaren F1 Model Car At The Australian GP

0 Comments

Alex Albon shall be allowed to start out the race from the again of the grid in P20, as his teammate shall be parked proper in entrance of him in P18. The final 2 rows shall be accomplished by Aston Martin drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, because the British crew has had continuous struggles all through the weekend.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.