F1 drivers raise concerns over ‘bumpy’ Miami track | Wheels

Lando Norris and Sergio Perez have criticised the monitor on the first Miami Grand Prix after a number of drivers struggled with the floor within the opening follow periods.

McLaren’s Norris took P6 after Friday’s second session however was removed from pleased with race situations.

“It is extremely tricky. It is very bumpy in some areas which is not quite what we were expecting,” Norris stated.

“I think everyone was expecting it to be very smooth and beautiful but it’s not,” he added.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas spun backwards into the tyre barrier at flip seven, damaging his automobile’s rear wing within the first follow session whereas Ferrari’s Carlo Sainz crashed into Turn 14.

“The surface is very tricky as well because you go off line anywhere and it is pretty much game over and you end up in the wall, so it punishing let’s say,” Norris stated.

“That is why you have seen quite a few people ending up in the barriers. I feel like it isn’t going to be great for racing now.

“That is the negatives however the positives are it’s nonetheless a superb monitor,” he added.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez agreed with Norris’s considerations.

“I’m actually upset there isn’t any grip off-line. It’s a disgrace as a result of I believe the racing will likely be dangerous resulting from that. As quickly as you attempt to go off-line, there isn’t any grip,” the Mexican said.

“It’s moist on that facet. It feels very gravelly. Racing will likely be exhausting. I believe it’s going to be an fascinating race. We are all in the identical boat. We don’t know precisely the place we’re,” he added.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said drivers would have to find a way to handle the corners.

“There’s solely actually one line. You go off line and there is zero grip. That’s going to make racing somewhat bit tough however they’re discovering their manner into it and discovering the stability and setup compromise for the sorts of nook that you have right here. It’s fairly difficult,” he stated.

George Russell of Mercedes was on prime of the timesheets with the quickest lap in second follow, 0.106 of a second sooner than Ferrari’s general chief Charles Leclerc.