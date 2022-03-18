Sports
F1 drivers say COVID-19 should not stop them racing | Racing News – Times of India
MANAMA: Formula One drivers who contract COVID-19 ought to be capable to race in the event that they really feel nicely and might achieve this with out endangering different individuals, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and others mentioned on Friday.
The Mexican, who was the primary to overlook a grand prix because of the virus when he needed to sit out two rounds in 2020, spoke after two drivers examined constructive forward of Sunday’s Bahrain season-opener.
Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel is isolating whereas McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo will race after an absence final week.
Formula One has relaxed its earlier strict COVID protocols at races this 12 months however Perez mentioned the game was nonetheless too restrictive.
“COVID has evolved so much you know that I think the best judge will be ourselves,” he instructed reporters on the Sakhir circuit.
“We should leave it up to the drivers to decide. I think we all have raced once in our lives while feeling really bad, health-wise. We are the judges to say we can race the way we are at the moment or we can simply not.
“If the motive force feels comfy to race like that, I wouldn’t suppose it’s an issue. The world appears to have moved on from it.”
Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas agreed that it should be the driver making the call providing there was no risk of further spread.
Others suggested drivers could carry out team briefings remotely but still race.
“I believe there’s methods of being very cautious and accountable while having COVID and nonetheless competing,” said Vettel’s team mate Lance Stroll, who missed a race in 2020.
“I believe there’s methods of isolating your self, placing your helmet on in your room and minimising full contact with everybody… I do suppose I might compete with it.”
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz said it would be hard to accept missing a race if a title was at stake and he felt perfectly well.
Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, making a comeback with Haas after they parted company with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, said he was more worried about missing a race than getting COVID.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton said there was no way he could have competed in 2020 when he missed a round after winning his seventh championship.
“I used to be very, very sick. Even once I got here again simply on the tail-end of it I barely made it by means of the race,” added the Briton.
