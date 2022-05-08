F1: Ferrari Locks Out The Front Row For The Inaugural Miami GP

Formula 1 has returned to the state of Florida in USA for the primary time for the reason that 1959 United States Grand Prix in Sebring, and this time, its on a model new avenue circuit in Miami. The surprisingly incident free qualifying noticed Charles Leclerc storm to pole place on his last Q3 try by nearly 2 tenths of a second over teammate Carlos Sainz in P2, and defending World Champion Max Verstappen in P3. Ferrari appeared at a transparent benefit on the avenue circuit, which is full of quick flowing corners, and it was solely within the preliminary runs in Q3 that the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez gave the impression to be in competition for pole place.

Sainz was 2 tenths up on Leclerc till a mistake in final sector costed him pole.

Charles Leclerc’s last lap was sufficient to fend off problem from some other driver and earned him pole place. Carlos Sainz was over 2 tenths up on Charles Leclerc’s lap by way of the primary 2 sectors, however a mistake within the final sector noticed him end 0.190 seconds behind Leclerc. Verstappen was solely 0.005 seconds behind Sainz, as a mistake as a result of an oversteer noticed him abandon his last run in Q3.

Unlucky Max! ???? A pricey error for the Dutchman within the last phases of qualifying ????#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/alE7EGLyKx

Valtteri Bottas silenced his critics with yet one more robust efficiency in qualifying, as he completed fifth, whereas his teammate was knocked out in Q1. Lewis Hamilton will begin in sixth place behind his ex-teammate, as Mercedes’ upgrades for this weekend appear to have made the automotive barely higher, however nonetheless significantly off tempo from the entrance runners. His teammate George Russel who has been in nice type could not handle to make it to Q3, and can begin the race in P12.

The Mercedes W13 has acquired upgrades for the Miami GP, together with a brand new entrance wing.

Alpha Tauri additionally had a powerful displaying in qualifying with each their automobiles making it to Q3, and Pierre Gasly taking P7 forward of Lando Norris’ McLaren in P8. Lance Stroll additionally put his Aston Martin in Q3, however may solely completed tenth, as a small mistake robbed teammate Sebastian Vettel of a Q3 look by simply over 2 tenths of a second.

Both the Alpha Tauris made it to Q3, with Gasly in P7 and Tsunoda in P9.

With the Red Bull automobiles being faster within the straights and Ferraris being faster within the corners, tomorrow’s Miami GP may very well be anybody’s sport. The flip 14 has already earned an notorious fame and will throw a curve ball within the race, because it compelled a number of drivers into the wall within the observe classes, together with Esteban Ocon in P3 who could not begin the qualifying as his automotive was not prepared in time.





2022 Miami GP Qualifying Results

Pos. Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.474 1:29.130 1:28.796

2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:30.079 1:29.729 1:28.986

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 1:29.836 1:29.202 1:28.991

4 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 1:30.055 1:29.673 1:29.036

5 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:30.845 1:29.751 1:29.475

6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.388 1:29.797 1:29.625

7 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT 1:30.779 1:30.128 1:29.690

8 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:30.761 1:29.634 1:29.750

9 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT 1:30.485 1:30.031 1:29.932

10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:30.441 1:29.996 1:30.676

11 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1:30.407 1:30.160 –

12 George Russell Mercedes 1:30.490 1:30.173 –

13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:30.677 1:30.214 –

14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1:30.583 1:30.310 –

15 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1:30.645 1:30.423 –

16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:30.975 – –

17 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:31.020 – –

18 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:31.266 – –

19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1:31.325 – –

20 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault DNS – –







