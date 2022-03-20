F1: FIA Releases 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Report Ahead Of 2022 Season Opener

Though WMSC’s full report on the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP unsurprisingly hasn’t been launched by FIA, the governing physique has disclosed a abstract of the report over 3 months after the 2021 F1 season concluded. This report has arrived simply in time because the 2022 season is getting underway, confirming outcomes of the final yr’s championship as “valid, final and cannot now be changed” permitting the drivers and groups to begin on a recent be aware and with clearer directives.

The occasion was staged within the Kingdom of Bahrain and hosted by his Royal Highness Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa and arranged by Sheikh Abdulla Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the President of the Bahrain Motor Federation.

The central subject of dialogue of the assembly was the protection automotive process. Even with FIA’s rules in place, there has at all times been some lack of readability relating to the protection automotive process with the ultimate management mendacity within the fingers of the race director, and the groups and drivers have at all times been in search of for consistency within the software of the rules.

Hamilton Follows the protection automotive in 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

The WMSC – of their report – agreed that there was a breach within the rules, contemplating that the protection automotive was known as in on the identical lap as a choose few drivers have been allowed to un-lap themselves and never a lap after the un-lapping process was accomplished as per article 48.12. The report additionally said that it was obvious that the articles 48.12 & 48.13 may have totally different interpretations, and that would’ve contributed within the resolution making of the race management.

The report additionally finds that the race director (Michael Masi) acted in good religion whereas taking the choices within the closing moments of the season, with the motive being to finish the race and the championship underneath inexperienced flag situations, like each different race of the season. The WMSC additionally took into consideration the large stress being placed on the race director by the groups, and elected to limit the conversations between groups and the race management to keep away from errors.

As for the adjustments, the rules are actually up to date to make clear that ‘all’ – not ‘any’ – vehicles should un-lap themselves. Adding to that, FIA is now additionally implementing an automatic system to find out lapped vehicles, and to allow them to un-lap themselves relying on the monitor situations, as the present system was largely guide and will doubtlessly result in human errors. Other methods like a VAR model distant operations centre, eradicating the broadcasted radio messages between groups and the FIA and a brand new race administration workforce have additionally been launched.

