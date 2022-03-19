F1: Leclerc & Ferrari Snatches Pole From Verstappen In Bahrain GP Qualifying

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari have come good on the pre-season testing type the legendary Italian workforce confirmed as he snatched pole place from defending world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull on the Bahrain GP qualifying session. Since the final day of pre-season testing, Verstappen and the Red Bull have been wanting in ominous type which was additional ratified by the race tempo within the apply periods earlier than the race. However, come qualifying each the Ferrari got here good and have been solely challenged by Verstappen who was largely wanting good for the entrance row. Sainz within the different Ferrari was truly forward of Leclerc however in Q3 may solely handle P3 behind Verstappen. Sergio Perez within the different Red Bull was in P4 forward of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes who may solely handle P5 within the peaky Silver Arrows.

Ferrari lived as much as the preseason promise that it may have the quickest automotive this yr

Hamilton’s former teammate Valtteri Bottas managed a formidable P6 within the Alfa Romeo which underlined the positive factors Ferrari has made with its energy unit which many suspects may now be the category of the sphere. Another Ferrari-powered automotive, the Haas, with Magnussen within the cockpit managed P7 who returned to F1 after a break of a yr. Fernando Alonso within the Alpine managed P8 forward of George Russell in different Mercedes which confirmed how a lot the 8-time world champions are battling the brand new floor impact automobiles.

Pierre Gasly once more turned it on within the AlphaTauri with a sturdy P10, however it appears the Red Bull b-team has fallen behind Ferrari-powered automobiles just like the Alfa Romeo and Haas. Esteban Ocon managed P11 whereas Mick Schumacher managed P12 within the second Haas forward of the likes of Norris, Alboe, and Ricciardo. McLaren’s struggles continued as Norris managed P13 whereas Ricciardo simply managed P18. Alex Albon managed P14 within the Williams whereas debutant Guanyu Zhou managed P15 within the second Alfa Romeo. Tsunoda was once more overwhelmed by his teammate Gasly as he simply managed P16 within the AlphaTauri.

Despite the Ferrari tempo, Verstappen may have the sooner automotive in race trim

Super substitute Nico Hulkenberg was temping for Sebastian Vettel within the Aston Martin after the 4-time world champion examined constructive for COVID19 on the eve of the race weekend. Hulkenberg managed to beat Lance Stroll who simply managed P19 regardless of being at each the pre-season assessments. Nicholas Latifi rounded off the pecking order for the primary race of the season.

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.558



2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.123s



3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.129s



4 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.363s



5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.680s



6 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing +1.002s



7 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.250s



8 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.637s



9 George Russell Mercedes +1.658s



10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1.780s



11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:31.782



12 Mick Schumacher Haas 1:31.998



13 Lando Norris McLaren 1:32.008



14 Alex Albon Williams 1:32.664



15 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Racing 1:33.543



16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:32.750



17 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:32.777



18 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:32.945



19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.032



20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:33.634

