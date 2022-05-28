F1: Leclerc – Sainz Lock Out The Front Row For 2022 Monaco GP In A Disrupted Qualifying

Qualifying for the 2022 Monaco GP got here to an early finish as Sergio Perez made a mistake placing his Red Bull automotive into the boundaries. Right after the incident, the session was purple flagged, leaving these on their ultimate qualifying laps wanting for extra, as with solely 30 seconds on the clock the session was not restarted. This handed Charles Leclerc the pole place for his residence race in Monaco, as he was already in provisional pole. Ferrari workforce mate Carlos Sainz Jr secured the primary entrance row begin of his F1 profession, as his first Q3 lap was adequate to safe P2. However, he could not keep away from hitting Sergio Perez’s crashed automotive regardless of of yellow flags. If he receives one other reprimand for this incident, he can be given a ten place grid penalty since he has already had 3 reprimands this season.

In the dying seconds Perez hits the boundaries at Portier and Sainz cannot keep away from contact#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/EpNO9CnhBl

— Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2022

Despite crashing out of Q3, Sergio Perez completed qualifying in third place, forward of teammate Max Verstappen who’s at present the main the World Championship by 6 factors. Verstappen additionally received the 2021 Monaco GP and has received each race he has completed on this yr, placing him probability for an important outcome tomorrow. Lando Norris additionally bagged a formidable fifth place on the grid forward of fellow Englishman George Russel, who may solely handle to place his upgraded Mercedes in P6. Fernando Alonso additionally impressed in P7 after a depressing qualifying for his residence race final weekend, and can need to capitalize on this prime 10 begin given his latest luck, or lack of it.

Championship chief Verstappen will begin tomorrow’s race in P4.

Despite of the upgrades introduced in final weekend, Hamilton’s struggles together with his Mercedes W13 continued, and he may solely discover tempo to complete P8 within the qualifying. Sebastian Vettel put in an important lap in Q2 to place him in Q3 and completed ninth, forward of Esteban Ocon’s Alpinem making it 2 Alpines within the prime 10.

Q1 additionally noticed a late purple flag as Yuki Tsunoda clipped a barrier and as an alternative of a yellow flag, a purple flag was proven as a consequence of a marshall error. This put the likes of Gasly and Zhou out in Q1 itself, whereas Tsunoda sarcastically made it to Q2 and narrowly missed out on Q3.

Yuki Tsunoda clipped the boundaries in Q1 triggering a purple flag.

0 Comments

Tomorrow can be an fascinating race as each the championship protagonists discover themselves fairly aside on the grid. Leclerc will need to money in his pole place to interrupt the streak of dangerous luck in Monaco, as he’s but to complete a Grand Prix within the principality. The Monegasque additionally finds himself out of the lead of the championship for the primary time this season, and a win can put him proper again on prime. Max Verstappen, although 4th on the grid, has a automotive that manages the tyres higher within the race. Tomorrow’s technique calls can be important in deciding the result of the race, with there being a risk of rain hitting the observe on the time of the Grand Prix.

Qualifying Results – 2022 Monaco GP

Pos Car No Driver Team Lap Time

1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.376

2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:11.601

3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 1:11.629

4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 1:11.666

5 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:11.849

6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:12.112

7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1:12.247

8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.560

9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:12.732

10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:13.047

11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT 1:12.797

12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:12.909

13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:12.921

14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1:12.964

15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1:13.081

16 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:13.611

17 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT 1:13.660

18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1:13.678

19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1:14.403

20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:15.606







For the newest auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.