F1 legend dating Swedish model 23 years his junior after ending nine-year marriage

David Coulthard put the brakes on his nine-year marriage – then kicked into gear with a Swedish mannequin 23 years his junior.

The F1 legend is claimed to have cut up with Belgian TV star Karen Minier after virtually a decade as man and spouse.

And now the Daily Mail reviews the 50-year-old has been noticed canoodling with mannequin Sigrid Silversand, 27, whereas out and about in London.

The ex-McLaren and Red Bull star was seen smooching and holding fingers with the blonde magnificence with out his wedding ceremony ring.

Coulthard and Minier, 48, tied the knot in Monaco again in 2013 after assembly eight years earlier whereas she was masking the glitzy Grand Prix there for French telly.

They have a son collectively – Dayton, born in 2008.

The Scot described the arrival of his son as “the start of a fantastic period” and mentioned profitable 13 races couldn’t evaluate with turning into a dad.

Now a pundit for Sky Sports, Coulthard has not been seen sporting his wedding ceremony ring in over a yr.

Coulthard admitted again in 2015 in an interview with the Guardian that he married for the sake of his son.

“Karen and I got married because we had a child together and I had no intention of marrying anyone else,” he mentioned.

“We’ve been together ten years and were married in a register office in Monaco.”

The pair had been final noticed in public collectively at Wimbledon in 2019 and had been then pictured in the summertime of 2020 having lunch with buddies Amanda Holden and hubby Chris Hughes within the south of France.

Coulthard was Hughes’ greatest man and Britain’s Got Talent choose Holden follows Silversand on Instagram, the place she will be seen posing topless and modelling lingerie.

The 4 of them had been then seen collectively celebrating Holden‘s daughter Lexi’s sixteenth birthday in a snap launched on Insta.

Silversand isn’t the primary mannequin to crop up in Coulthard’s relationship historical past.

The velocity king – who began his F1 profession at Williams in 1994 – was as soon as engaged to American Heidi Wichlinski and had a four-year relationship with Brazil’s Simone Abdelnour.

