F1: Max Verstappen Signs 5 Year Deal With Red Bull Till The End 2028

While this was all the time on the playing cards and within the final week, there have been many rumours concerning the completion of a deal between Verstappen and Red Bull, it’s now official. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will probably be at Red Bull Racing until the tip of 2028. He is already contracted until the tip of the 2023 season, however now there’s a new 5-year deal in place.

Many have reported this deal to be price $55 million per yr for the Dutchman which brings him on par with Lewis Hamilton because the highest-paid driver in F1.

“I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term,” mentioned the Dutchman who has been a part of the Red Bull F1 setup since 2015.

Verstappen was adopted as a younger driver by the Red Bull driver academy after which fast-tracked into F1 as a prodigy with its B-team then often known as Toro Rosso. He joined the Red Bull F1 in 2016 after Daniil Kvyat was demoted and in his first race in Spain he received which makes him the youngest F1 Grand Prix driver of all time.

Verstappen has now received 20 races out which 10 got here final yr

“To have Max signed with Red Bull through to the end of ’28 is a real statement of intent. Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s world championship title, but this deal also shows he is part of the team’s long-term planning. With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car,” mentioned Red Bull group principal Christian Horner who himself has renewed his contract to stick with the group until the tip of the 2025 season.

Verstappen is taken into account to be the most effective driver on the grid alongside Lewis Hamilton. He was all the time going to be scorching property contemplating Hamilton is getting into the final part of his profession on the age of 37 whereas the Dutchman is simply 24 years previous, and nonetheless would not have hit his 30s by the point his new contract ends with Red Bull.

This would additionally imply that Verstappen turns into the longest-running driver with Red Bull. He’s already had an extended stint than Vettel and Coulthard, however this contract would imply he can be at Red Bull for longer than even Mark Webber who was on the group for eight years.

