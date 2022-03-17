F1: Nico Hulkenberg To Replace Sebastian Vettel At The 2022 Bahrain GP

The 2022 Formula 1 Season is on the verge of getting kick-started, with the primary official observe session scheduled for five:30 PM IST tomorrow. However, Aston Martin F1 staff faces an enormous roadblock forward of the season because the staff’s driver Sebastian Vettel has examined optimistic for Covid-19. The 4 time World Champion is the second driver to have examined optimistic in per week’s time, with McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo having examined optimistic within the pre-season check final week.

4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel on the launch of AMR22

Aston Martin F1 staff has additionally confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg – the staff’s reserve driver – will take the wheel of the AMR22 for the Bahrain GP. The German racing driver isn’t any stranger to being a final minute substitute to F1 drivers, as he changed Covid contaminated Sergio Perez on the 2 consecutive races at Silverstone in 2020, and in addition subbed in for an unwell Lance Stroll on the Eifel GP.

Hulkenberg snatched a P3 in qualifying at the ’70th Anniversary GP’ at Silverstone in 2020. Nicknamed ‘Super Sub’, he additionally completed a powerful P8 in the Eifel GP‘s moist climate circumstances after he jumped into the automotive straight in qualifying at Nurburgring owing to a final minute name and will solely qualify P20. After having substituted Racing Point’s drivers on 3 events in 2020, the British staff signed him as their reserve driver from the 2021 season onwards, the identical 12 months the staff was renamed to Aston Martin F1 staff.

Daniel Ricciardo additionally examined optimistic for Covid-19 final week through the pre-season check at Bahrain, and the Australian driver’s final second absence meant that Lando Norris needed to check McLaren’s MCL36 alone for 3 days. This prompted McLaren to signal Alpine F1 Team’s check and reserve driver Oscar Piastri into the pool of McLaren reserves, anticipating Ricciardo’s absence within the coming GP. However, Ricciardo has since examined adverse and will probably be returning to the F1 Paddock this weekend for the season opener Bahrain GP.

