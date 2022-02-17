F1 star’s reaction to ‘extreme’ death threats

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi has opened up on the chaotic and scary response to his crash eventually season’s championship deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi revealed on Tuesday that he employed bodyguards in London due to dying threats after the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Canadian, who drives for the British-based Williams group, acquired a torrent of on-line abuse after his crash resulted in a late security automotive that contributed to Britain’s Lewis Hamilton dropping the world championship.

Latifi, who had talked in regards to the abuse earlier than, mentioned on Tuesday that it was so excessive he employed private safety for a go to to a Christmas occasion within the British capital along with his mannequin girlfriend Sandra Dziwiszek.

“It sounds silly to some people but at the end of the day you don’t know how serious people are,” the 26-year-old mentioned at Tuesday’s launch of the brand new Williams automotive for the 2022 season.

“All it needs is one drunk fan at an airport, or you bump into someone who is having a bad day and they are intoxicated under the influence of something and they have these really extreme opinions. It takes just that one-in-a-million person.

“I was back in London after the race and I had security with me when I went to Winter Wonderland with my girlfriend.

“You have to take the threats seriously because you don’t know what might happen and it is just an unfortunate reality of the world we live in and there were extreme death threats which went way over the line.”

Hamilton was on track to say a record-breaking eighth world title on the season-ending race in December earlier than Latifi crashed right into a wall with 5 laps left, which led to the deployment of the security automotive.

That gave Verstappen time to pit for brisker tyres, enabling him to overhaul Hamilton when the race was restarted.

“Lewis did send me a message a few days after the race,” Latifi added. “I will not go into what he said, but I got messages of support from other team members at Mercedes and there was an outcry of support from drivers and teams on social media, too, which was nice to see.” Latifi will probably be partnered by London-born Thai driver Alexander Albon at Williams this season following George Russell’s departure to Mercedes.

The British group, heading into an F1 season for the primary time since founder Frank Williams died in November, completed eighth within the constructor standings in 2021.