F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin’s contract

The Haas Formula One group has terminated Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s contract “with immediate effect” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The determination comes on the again of F1’s determination to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. That contract had been till 2025.

Haas additionally ended its sponsorship with Russian firm Uralkali, owned by Mazepin’s father.

“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” Haas stated in an announcement Saturday.

The 23-year-old Mazepin didn’t rating some extent in his debut F1 season final 12 months alongside Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.

Last week, Haas eliminated Uralkali sponsorship and ran plain white vehicles on the ultimate day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, as a substitute of the sometimes pink, white and blue with a livery that resembles the Russian flag.

Pre-season testing continues in Bahrain subsequent week earlier than the season-opening race there on March 20.