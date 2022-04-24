F1: Verstappen Leads Red Bull 1-2 As Ferrari Implodes At Home
Verstappen drove a flawless race scoring most factors, closing the hole to the championship chief Charles Leclerc, who dropped the ball late within the race.
Red Bull drivers introduced house a 1-2 end serving to the crew shut the hole to Ferrari.
The reigning world champion Max Verstappen put in a peerless efficiency in changeable circumstances at Imola to guide Red Bull to a dominant 1-2. His teammate Sergio Perez overtook Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc initially of the race whereas the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr retired after colliding with the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.
For the massive a part of the race Leclerc chased down Perez however after the second spherical of pitstops he began catching as much as Perez however pushed too laborious to spin into the wall. Thankfully the world championship chief managed to recuperate and head to the pits as he recovered to P6.
Lando Norris within the McLaren managed P3 whereas George Russell continued his peerless type for P4 whereas 7 time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled to P14 within the Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas managed P5 for Alfa Romeo and Yuki Tsunoda managed a powerful P7 for the AlphaTauri.
Sebastian Vettel reeled the Aston Martin to P8 forward of Kevin Magnussen who managed one other high 10 end for the Haas in P9. Lance Stroll additionally managed P10 as each Aston Martin automobiles completed within the factors.
Esteban Ocon completed in P11 after his teammate Fernando Alonso needed to retire within the 2nd lap of the race after in depth physique work injury that uncovered the engine of the automotive. Alex Albon was the lead Williams in P12 forward of his teammate Nicholas Latifi who simply managed P16. Pierre Gasly simply managed P13 for the AlphaTauri in its house race.
Guanyu Zhou managed P15 for the Alfa Romeo whereas Mick Schumacher managed simply P17 for the Haas ending simply forward of the limping Ricciardo who completed P18 after his crash with Sainz on the primary lap of the race.
Race Result – Emilia Romagna GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time/Retired
|PTS
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|63
|1:32:08
|26
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|63
|+16.527s
|18
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|63
|+34.834s
|15
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|63
|+42.506s
|12
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|63
|+43.181s
|10
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|63
|+56.072s
|8
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri RBPT
|63
|+61.110s
|6
|8
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|63
|+70.892s
|4
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|63
|+75.260s
|2
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|62
|+1 lap
|1
|11
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|62
|+1 lap
|0
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri RBPT
|62
|+1 lap
|0
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|62
|+1 lap
|0
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|62
|+1 lap
|0
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|62
|+1 lap
|0
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
|62
|+1 lap
|0
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|62
|+1 lap
|0
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes
|62
|+1 lap
|0
|NC
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|6
|DNF
|0
|NC
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|0
|DNF
|0
Driver’s Championship Standings After Round 4 – Emilia Romagna GP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nationality
|Car
|PTS
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Ferrari
|86
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|59
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|54
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes
|49
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Ferrari
|38
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mercedes
|35
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|28
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|24
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|Alpine Renault
|20
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|Haas Ferrari
|15
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren Mercedes
|11
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|AlphaTauri RBPT
|10
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|AlphaTauri RBPT
|6
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|4
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Alpine Renault
|2
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1
|17
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Mercedes
|1
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|1
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas Ferrari
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|0
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Mercedes
|0
Constructor’s Championship Standings After Round 4 – Emilia Romagna GP
|Pos
|Team
|PTS
|1
|Ferrari
|124
|2
|Red Bull Racing RBPT
|113
|3
|Mercedes
|77
|4
|McLaren Mercedes
|46
|5
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|25
|6
|Alpine Renault
|22
|7
|AlphaTauri RBPT
|16
|8
|Haas Ferrari
|15
|9
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|5
|10
|Williams Mercedes
|1
