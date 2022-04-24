F1: Verstappen Leads Red Bull 1-2 As Ferrari Implodes At Home

The reigning world champion Max Verstappen put in a peerless efficiency in changeable circumstances at Imola to guide Red Bull to a dominant 1-2. His teammate Sergio Perez overtook Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc initially of the race whereas the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz Jr retired after colliding with the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.

For the massive a part of the race Leclerc chased down Perez however after the second spherical of pitstops he began catching as much as Perez however pushed too laborious to spin into the wall. Thankfully the world championship chief managed to recuperate and head to the pits as he recovered to P6.

Lando Norris within the McLaren managed P3 whereas George Russell continued his peerless type for P4 whereas 7 time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled to P14 within the Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas managed P5 for Alfa Romeo and Yuki Tsunoda managed a powerful P7 for the AlphaTauri.

Sebastian Vettel reeled the Aston Martin to P8 forward of Kevin Magnussen who managed one other high 10 end for the Haas in P9. Lance Stroll additionally managed P10 as each Aston Martin automobiles completed within the factors.

Esteban Ocon completed in P11 after his teammate Fernando Alonso needed to retire within the 2nd lap of the race after in depth physique work injury that uncovered the engine of the automotive. Alex Albon was the lead Williams in P12 forward of his teammate Nicholas Latifi who simply managed P16. Pierre Gasly simply managed P13 for the AlphaTauri in its house race.

Guanyu Zhou managed P15 for the Alfa Romeo whereas Mick Schumacher managed simply P17 for the Haas ending simply forward of the limping Ricciardo who completed P18 after his crash with Sainz on the primary lap of the race.

Race Result – Emilia Romagna GP

Pos No Driver Car Laps Time/Retired PTS

1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 63 1:32:08 26

2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 63 +16.527 s 18

3 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 63 +34.834 s 15

4 63 George Russell Mercedes 63 +42.506 s 12

5 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 63 +43.181 s 10

6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 63 +56.072 s 8

7 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT 63 +61.110 s 6

8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 63 +70.892 s 4

9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 63 +75.260 s 2

10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 62 +1 lap 1

11 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 62 +1 lap 0

12 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT 62 +1 lap 0

13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 62 +1 lap 0

14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 62 +1 lap 0

15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 62 +1 lap 0

16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 62 +1 lap 0

17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 62 +1 lap 0

18 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 62 +1 lap 0

NC 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 6 DNF 0

NC 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0 DNF 0







Driver’s Championship Standings After Round 4 – Emilia Romagna GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS

1 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 86

2 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 59

3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 54

4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 49

5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 38

6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 35

7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 28

8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24

9 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 20

10 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 15

11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 11

12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 10

13 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 6

14 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 4

15 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 2

16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1

17 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 1

18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 1

19 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 0

20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

21 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0







0 Comments

Constructor’s Championship Standings After Round 4 – Emilia Romagna GP

Pos Team PTS

1 Ferrari 124

2 Red Bull Racing RBPT 113

3 Mercedes 77

4 McLaren Mercedes 46

5 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25

6 Alpine Renault 22

7 AlphaTauri RBPT 16

8 Haas Ferrari 15

9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 5

10 Williams Mercedes 1







For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.