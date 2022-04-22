F1: Verstappen Ruins Ferrari’s Rainy Homecoming At Imola With Pole

The reigning world champion Max Verstappen managed his first pole place of the season for the Red Bull. He pipped Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who leads the world championship because of a large number of pink flags because of crashes and changeable situations. McLaren’s Lando Norris managed P3 forward of a sensational P4 by Kevin Magnussen within the Haas. Fernando Alonso managed P5 for the Alpine forward of Daniel Ricciardo within the different McLaren.

Sergio Perez within the second Red Bull managed P7 forward of Bottas and Vettel for Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin respectively. Carlos Sainz Jr blew his probability of a maiden pole place after crashing within the fag finish of Q2 the place he was P2 and the rain had began pouring down once more. The injury to his automobile meant that he would begin the dash qualifying from P10.

The Spaniard beached his automobile on the finish of Q2 which meant he could not participate in Q3

The pink flag than ensured because of the Sainz crash adopted by the rain meant that Mick Schumacher within the Haas could not make it to Q3 for the primary time after wanting decently fast. His teammate, Kevin Magnussen, managed P7 in Q2.

The larger shock of the session was the Mercedes pair who barely made it to Q2 after which didn’t qualify for Q1. Hamilton managed P13 and Russell was P11 cut up by Schumacher. Guanyu Zhou within the Alfa Romeo managed P14 with Lance Stroll capping off the highest 15 for the Aston Martin.

There was mega disappointment for the AlphaTauri workforce on its house monitor as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda managed P17 and P16 respectively. Nicholas Latif managed P17 for the Williams whereas his teammate Alex Albon was knocked out within the early little bit of Q1 along with his brakes being on hearth.

Esteban Ocon was the final automobile on the grid in P20 as he additionally did not full Q1. The classification for this session would be the identical for the dash race on Saturday.

Qualifying classification

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.999



2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.779s



3 Lando Norris McLaren +1.132s



4 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.165s



5 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.203s



6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.743s



7 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.809s



8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing +2.440s



9 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +3.063s



10 Carlos Sainz Ferrari NO TIME SET



11 George Russell Mercedes 1:20.757



12 Mick Schumacher Haas 0.159s



13 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.381s



14 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Racing 0.677s



15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 7.362s



16 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.474



17 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 0.258s



18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.497s



19 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1.864s



20 Alex Albon Williams NO TIME SET

