F1: Williams Unveils Its 2022 Car With Duracell Branding & Dark Blue Livery

The iconic Williams F1 workforce has additionally uncovered its new 2022 automotive which relies on floor impact aerodynamics. That being stated, the automotive is usually based mostly on the F1 present automotive for the 2022 which was showcased final yr. The most putting factor about this Williams FW44 is its new blue livery which is an ode to its British heritage. There are shades of crimson and white as nicely which level in direction of the union-jack. This automotive additionally options outstanding Duracell branding alongside branding of Dorilton Capital, the VC first that took possession of the workforce from the Williams household in 2020.

The Grove based mostly workforce has spent the final decade principally within the doldrums however indicators of revival have been first witnessed in 2021 when it managed to come back P8 within the constructor’s championship forward of even the Alfa Romeo Sauber workforce. The workforce additionally welcomes Alex Albon who replaces George Russell who strikes on to accomplice Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Albon returns to F1 after a hiatus of a yr the place he frolicked behind the scenes as Red Bull’s reserve driver the place he performed a important function within the improvement of the RB16B that helped Max Verstappen win the world title. He shall be partnered with Nicholas Latifii who’s now in his third yr with the workforce.

The new Williams automotive has been impressed by the British union-jack

“It was a great season for us, especially the step from 2020 to 2021. This result, the points and the podium, gave a boost to the entire team. I hope that this boost will show up in the performance of the FW44 this year,” stated Williams F1 CEO and workforce principal Jost Capito.

“It feels like a year out and I’m itching to get going – it makes you hungry to get back in a seat. The year out was actually a way to see things from a different perspective, in a way that is not purely focused on the driving side. This is a team that is really on a climb and hopefully we will be able to use what I know to help it on its way,” stated Albon.

The objective for the workforce is kind of straight ahead as will wish to enhance upon its P8 and benefit from the brand new aerodynamic guidelines and the brand new F1 finances cap which is able to assist it higher compete with massive producers like Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

