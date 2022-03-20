F2: Jehan Daruvala Finishes Second In Opening Race Of The Season

Jehan Daruvala received an excellent begin off the road and moved as much as P3 earlier than the primary nook

Along with Formula 1, the 2022 Formula 2 & Formula 3 seasons are additionally getting underway this weekend on the Bahrain International Circuit, with an Indian driver in each the junior classes. While Kush Maini is racing for MP Motorsport in Formula 3, Jehan Daruvala – who’s sometimes called India’s subsequent hope for Formula 1 – is driving for Prema Racing in Formula 2. Jehan Daruvala has earlier contested in F2 for the final 2 seasons for Carlin racing, and is hoping to win the Formula 2 crown with Prema, which is a way more aggressive group and has delivered F2 championships to three of their drivers within the final 5 seasons.

Jehan Daruvala will race automotive no. 2 for the 2022 F2 season

The 2022 season has began nicely for the Indian driver, as he scored a podium within the opening race of the F2 season. While he solely managed a P7 in qualifying, the primary of the 2 races in a Formula 2 weekend is a ‘Sprint Race’, which has diminished factors and distance in comparison with the longer ‘Feature Race’, and has a reverse grid begin for the highest 10 drivers. This meant that the driving force who certified first began tenth, second began ninth, and so forth, leading to Jehan beginning the Sprint Race in P4.

Daruvala received an excellent begin off the road, and was up into P3 earlier than the primary nook itself. He battled Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung and moved as much as P2 on lap 16, earlier than shedding the place and regaining it in spectacular vogue within the subsequent 2 laps. Though this 3-lap battle supplied a terrific spectacle of racing, it helped Trident’s Richard Verschoor construct an honest lead over the pair, permitting him to safe Trident’s first ever F2 win.

Jehan Daruvala completed simply 2 seconds behind the race winner Verschoor, and scored 8 necessary factors for what might very nicely be his final try and win the F2 crown and attempt to safe a Formula 1 seat. He begins at this time’s ‘Feature Race’ in seventh place, as decided by his qualifying consequence.

2022 FIA F2 Driver Standings After Bahrain Sprint Race

Pos. Driver Team Points

1 Richard Verschoor Trident 10

2 Jehan Daruvala Prema Racing 8

3 Liam Lawson Carlin 6







2022 FIA F2 Team Standings After Bahrain Sprint Race

Pos. Team Points

1 Trident 10

2 Carlin 9

3 Prema Racing 8







