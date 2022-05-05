FA charge Lampard with improper conduct

Everton supervisor Frank Lampard has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) for the feedback he made after his crew misplaced 2-0 away to Merseyside rivals Liverpool final month.

Lampard criticised referee Stuart Attwell after he didn’t award a penalty for a problem on Everton’s Anthony Gordon, with the supervisor suggesting that the spot kick would have been given if the problem had been made on a Liverpool participant.

“It is alleged that the manager’s comments constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee – or referees generally – and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1,” the FA stated on Wednesday.

Lampard, whose crew are within the relegation zone, has till May 9 to reply to the FA.